Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,089 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,942 in the last 365 days.

SPA Announces Major AUKUS Contract Award

SPA is Prime Services Provider to AUKUS

We are honored to be named the prime services provider for this immensely important work in support of global security.”
— SPA President Terry Benedict
ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (SPA), a leading international provider of innovative solutions in support of critical national security objectives, has been awarded a multi-option contract worth up to $24.4 million to provide advisory and assistance services to the Naval Sea Systems Command Direct Reporting Program Manager, AUKUS Integration and Acquisition Office. AUKUS is a trilateral agreement, announced in September 2021, between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States that will assist Australia in acquiring nuclear-powered submarines.

As the prime services provider for the U.S. AUKUS office, SPA will provide program support, engineering and maintenance planning, executive coordination, strategic advice, and operational analysis covering the program office’s transition into execution. Work will occur primarily in the Washington Navy Yard area in Washington, DC, with some work at UK and Australian partner sites.

"We are honored to be named the prime services provider for this immensely important work in support of global security,” commented SPA President Vice Admiral (ret) Terry Benedict. “Our longstanding relationships with the U.S. and Australian submarine forces position us well to deliver high-impact results, quickly and efficiently, leveraging our unique analytic tools and highly qualified workforce."

About SPA

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier global provider of innovative solutions in support of complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s capabilities include Advanced Analytics, Cost Estimating, Software Tool Development, System Engineering, DevSecOps, Strategy, Policy and Compliance, and Integrated Program Management. With over 1,500 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. SPA is a 2022 GovCon Contractor of the Year awardee, a Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and a recipient of the Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past five consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. Additional information on SPA can be found at www.spa.com.

Sue Nelowet
Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.
+1 7033997155
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

SPA Announces Major AUKUS Contract Award

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Military Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more