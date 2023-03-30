SPA Announces Major AUKUS Contract Award

We are honored to be named the prime services provider for this immensely important work in support of global security.”
— SPA President Terry Benedict
ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (SPA), a leading international provider of innovative solutions in support of critical national security objectives, has been awarded a multi-option contract worth up to $24.4 million to provide advisory and assistance services to the Naval Sea Systems Command Direct Reporting Program Manager, AUKUS Integration and Acquisition Office. AUKUS is a trilateral agreement, announced in September 2021, between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States that will assist Australia in acquiring nuclear-powered submarines.
As the prime services provider for the U.S. AUKUS office, SPA will provide program support, engineering and maintenance planning, executive coordination, strategic advice, and operational analysis covering the program office’s transition into execution. Work will occur primarily in the Washington Navy Yard area in Washington, DC, with some work at UK and Australian partner sites.
"We are honored to be named the prime services provider for this immensely important work in support of global security,” commented SPA President Vice Admiral (ret) Terry Benedict. “Our longstanding relationships with the U.S. and Australian submarine forces position us well to deliver high-impact results, quickly and efficiently, leveraging our unique analytic tools and highly qualified workforce."
About SPA
Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier global provider of innovative solutions in support of complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s capabilities include Advanced Analytics, Cost Estimating, Software Tool Development, System Engineering, DevSecOps, Strategy, Policy and Compliance, and Integrated Program Management. With over 1,500 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. SPA is a 2022 GovCon Contractor of the Year awardee, a Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and a recipient of the Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past five consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. Additional information on SPA can be found at www.spa.com.
