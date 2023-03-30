Filipina Women's Network Leadership Book DISRUPT 4.0 Launch on International Women's Day in San Francisco

Guest Speaker Susan Swan with FWN DISRUPT authors and contributors
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 8, 2023, the Filipina Women's Network (FWN) and the Philippine Trade & Investment Center – Silicon Valley celebrated International Women's Day (IWD) by launching Book 4 of the FWN Filipina Leadership Book Series.
The FWN Filipina Leadership Book Series fills the gap in the leadership literature that has missed the opportunity to survey the leadership competencies of the women of Philippine ancestry.
DISRUPT 4.0. Filipina Women: BEING showcases the experiences, challenges, and triumphs of Filipina women across different sectors and industries. This fourth book on leadership by the Foundation for Filipina Women's Network is a must-read for Filipina women and girls worldwide, as well as for CEOs of corporations in the public and private sectors who have large employee populations of women of color, especially Filipina women.
DTI Trade Commissioner Celynne Layug was keynote speaker and spoke on the IWD 2023 theme “Accelerate Equality” sharing how she was raised by strong women, her grandmother and mother, and how she is influencing her three daughters with the leadership values instilled in her upbringing.”
D4.0 FWN authors and storytellers were Marily Mondejar (FWN CEO & Founder), Susan Celia Swan (Executive Director, V-Day & Guest Speaker), Alicia del Prado PhD (Psychologist, Del Prado Counseling & Consulting), Cynthia Rapaido EdD (Adjunct Professor & High School Principal, California State University, East Bay), Denise Lopez PhD (Professor, Alliant International University), Laarni San Juan RN (Public Health Nurse, San Mateo County), Rhodora Palomar-Fresnedi (President & CEO, Center for Growing and Giving Foundation), and Sonia Delen (SVP, Bank of America-Global Leasing). They shared their leadership stories of liberation, transformation, and change.
The book series features Filipina women who have disrupted the status quo and shattered glass ceilings, providing inspiration and guidance to other women who aspire to lead. From tech innovators to business leaders, activists to artists, the Filipina women in this book have made significant contributions to their fields and have made a positive impact on the world.
