Happy Birthday Eric Clapton!

Today we would like to wish Eric Clapton a very happy birthday from all at Genesis! The year ahead promises to be a special one for fans. In April, a six-night residency at the Budokan in Japan is followed by a return to London's Royal Albert Hall in May for Jeff Beck's tribute concert, and, just this week, dates in North America have been announced for September.
In honour of the great man's birthday, we are excited to present a birthday bundle offer. From now until Sunday 2nd April, subscribers ordering a signed, limited edition copy of Sunshine of Your Love, will also receive:
• a FREE bookstore edition copy of Eric Clapton's Six-String Stories,
• an official logo keyring from the 2007 Crossroads festival in Chicago, and
• an official guitar pick pack from the 2019 Crossroads concert in Dallas
This celebratory offer will run until midnight on Sunday 2nd April, while stocks last. To claim your specia; birthday bundle, all you need to do to is add Sunshine of Your Love to your basket and check out as usual. A complimentary copy of the Six-String Stories bookstore edition, the festival key ring and pick pack will all be included when your order is shipped. Click here to order now.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.