Happy Birthday Eric Clapton!

30 Mar 2023

Today we would like to wish Eric Clapton a very happy birthday from all at Genesis! The year ahead promises to be a special one for fans. In April, a six-night residency at the Budokan in Japan is followed by a return to London's Royal Albert Hall in May for Jeff Beck's tribute concert, and, just this week, dates in North America have been announced for September.

In honour of the great man's birthday, we are excited to present a birthday bundle offer. From now until Sunday 2nd April, subscribers ordering a signed, limited edition copy of Sunshine of Your Love , will also receive:





• a FREE bookstore edition copy of Eric Clapton's Six-String Stories,

• an official logo keyring from the 2007 Crossroads festival in Chicago, and

• an official guitar pick pack from the 2019 Crossroads concert in Dallas