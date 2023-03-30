Owner of Industry-Leading Wellness Company Wins Prestigious Environmental Award
Mountain Rose Herbs Owner, Shawn Donnille, Recognized for 20+ Years of Environmental Conservation and Ethical Business PracticesEUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Rose Herbs is honored to announce that longtime Owner and President, Shawn Donnille, has been awarded the prestigious 2023 American Herbal Products Association (AHPA) Environmental Impact Award. Donnille accepted the award at AHPA’s Annual Member Meeting at New Hope Expo West in Anaheim, California.
The AHPA Environmental Impact Award recognizes an individual, organization, or company that has implemented innovative sustainable or regenerative business practices that will continue to have a meaningful positive impact on the environment. Donnille was chosen for this award for his twenty-plus years of establishing and stewarding Mountain Rose Herbs’ environmental conservation ideals and business practices. This award recognizes his dedication to environmental responsibility and the myriad ways he inspires other companies and individuals to join him in doing better for the planet through personal advocacy and leadership.
“People, plants, and planet are more important than profit,” Donnille, said in his acceptance. “This seemingly simple business mission has the power to create big change when applied to organizations of Mountain Rose Herbs' size. The truth is that a sustainable quality of life hinges on how we take care of our planet. I am truly honored and thrilled to receive an award in recognition of these efforts."
About Mountain Rose Herbs: Mountain Rose Herbs offers high-quality organically grown herbs, spices, teas, essential oils, and botanical goods. Since 1987, they have been known for their uncompromising commitment to organic agriculture, fair trade standards, and sustainable business practices. The company’s core belief that people, plants, and planet are more important than profit guides everything they do. Learn more about Mountain Rose Herbs at www.mountainroseherbs.com.
