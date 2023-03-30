CARL H. MITCHELL TACKLES TECHNOLOGY, SOCIETY, AND WORLD CONTROL IN HIS THRILLER BOOK

Author Carl H. Mitchell writes a political thriller entitled Sundown: Derailing Dystopia
YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Time, whether it favors the world or not, drives change. And such could mean destruction instead of reformation. In Carl H. Mitchell’s book, Sundown: Derailing Dystopia, time brought a future that is not too far from happening in the real world.
Sundown: Derailing Dystopia, published by Covenant Books in October 2017, is the first book by Carl H. Mitchell’s book series. It is set in 2057, when oil is in short supply and the entire globe is controlled by the World Council alone. The story revolves around the main characters Nick Garvey, a detective who is involved in everything all at once, and President Lenora Allison, the strongest opposition to the Supreme Leader’s ultimate domination.
According to Kirkus Reviews, the book is “a beefy police procedural with well-developed sci-fi and espionage touches”.
And one Amazon customer says, “A very enjoyable read that is difficult to put down. It has it all for the mystery reader—conspiracies within [conspiracies], murder, betrayal, and loyalty found in unpredictable places. The players in the drama are realistic and engaging. The basis for this futuristic story is entirely plausible and just a bit unnervingly so!”
Since Carl is known to write so smoothly and eloquently, it is not surprising that his works are all page-turners. Superb reads, especially for those who are largely into science fiction and politics.
Currently, Carl H. Mitchell lives with his wife, Maryann, in Hillsborough, New Jersey. During winters, they spend it in Tarpon Springs, Florida. His love for reading and writing developed at a very young age when he completed reading Victor Hugo’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame. And now, already a published author, his works, including Sundown: Derailing Dystopia, are available on Amazon and on his website.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
