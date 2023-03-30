Chaka Khan and Stevie Wonder Battled at her Seventieth Birthday Bash

Happy Birthday Chaka! (Photo credit: David Christopher Lee @DavidsGuide)
Fat Cats Live!'s Andre Cleveland and Joni Mitchell (Photo Credit: Arnold Turner/Eclipse Content)
Hip-Hop Artist Kevin Gates and Jamal "Meezy" Weathers (Photo Credit: Arnold Turner/Eclipse Content)
Chaka circled back to her roots at her birthday featuring a jam session with Stevie Wonder, Tiffany Haddish, Joni Mitchell, Kevin Gates, Mike Epps, and more.
Y'all are f'd up if you think I won't be singing to celebrate Chaka. She READY!”
— Tiffany Haddish
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Women's History month and "I'm Every Woman's" belting cords, ONE Entertainment and Fat Cats Live! recently presented a private pop-up party for Chaka Khan, the "Queen of Funk," in celebration of her 70th trip around the sun. At Vortex Studios in Hollywood, CA, the legendary songstress paid homage to her roots, surrounded by generations of industry greats and top talent in the world of Entertainment, such as Stevie Wonder, Joni Mitchell, Mike Epps, Kevin Gates, Mary Jane Girls, Kim Fields, Stan Lathan, Matt Barnes, Deon Cole, Tasha Smith, Baron Davis, Tiffany Haddish, Petri Byrd, Greg Phillinganes, Miki Howard, Shalamar (Howard Hewett and Jeffrey Daniel), Polyester the Saint, Jermelle Simon, GAWD, and more.
"When I got the call from my business development partner Jamal "Meezy" Weathers and Chaka's daughter Indira Milini Khan, literally 24 hours before the soiree was scheduled, I immediately dialed my Co-CEO Brent Johnson and said "Man, I need you to trust me on this. I've agreed for us to produce this legendary event for my childhood celebrity crush." Brent rolled out a slow "yes," and the rest is history." - Andre Cleveland, Founder Fat Cats Live!
On behalf of the City of Los Angeles, Commissioner Mike Davis proudly issued Chaka a proclamation in recognition of her five decades of performance and dedication; rare ability to sing in multiple genres, including R&B, pop, rock, gospel, country, world music, and classical; release of 22 albums, racked up ten #1 Billboard magazine charted songs, 7 RIAA-certified gold singles, and 10 RIAA-certified gold and platinum albums; and production of over 2,000 catalog song placements.
The evening's speakeasy motif akin to the '70s and 80's L.A. hot-spot Maverick's Flat, Vortex Hollywood took on a life of its own (designed by Vitality), organic and raw, with notorious West Coast hip-hop producers Battlecat and DJ Pooh on the ones and twos, bobbing heads until surprise guests and the birthday Diva herself took to the stage for an unexpected jam session. The multi-talented instrumentalist Wayne Linsey, bound by years of historical ties to his sister of soul, and his 4-piece all-star band members kept the music pumping with live Chaka hits until the wee hours of the morning.
Impromptu tributes included the Rick James' Mary Jane Girls, Chaka's baby girl Milini "Ikhan" Khan, and funnyman Mike Epps. The energy was so electrifying that not even Joni Mitchell at 79 could keep her seat, and it didn't take long before the 8th Wonder himself sat down at the keys for "Tell Me Something Good" and a medley of both Stevie's and Chaka's hits.
Class was in session as musical neophytes witnessed in awe Chaka Khan "verzuz" Stevie Wonder trading blows on "Tell Me Something Good," a song Stevie gifted to her back in 1974, which was released the same year featuring Rufus and her. Stevie then led a sing-along of his 1976 hit "Happy Birthday to Ya" that segued into a Chaka solo and back to his 1972 hit "Maybe Your Baby." Reminiscent of a hot and sweaty Southern Baptist church, the unexpected soul-stirring revival echoed from Stevie and Chaka's pulpit. Together, they led their flock into a spiritual rhythm and blues trance. Repent. Believe. And be FUNKdafied!
No one dared to follow such a fever pitch unless you were a comedienne named Tiffany Haddish, who so naturally performed "Rolling On the River" and transformed into Tina Turner and the Ikettes.
Mike Bellon's Sunstone Winery sponsored the bar with organic red, white, and sparkling varieties. Celebrity photographer and David's Guide Editor-In-Chief David Christopher Lee shot Insta-portraits onsite for Chaka's guests to take home as memoirs of this once-in-a-lifetime platinum fete.
Standing stronger than ever as one of the most highly decorated and accomplished singers of the past 50 years, Chaka Khan continues to blaze "Through the Fire" as adoring fans, friends, and family bask in her glow.
