The Center Stage Studio (CSS) outperforms the rest winning the National Musical Theater Competition of America

The Center Stage Studio (CSS) is a top-notch talent-nurturing institution for kids in Aliso Viejo.

ALISO VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center Stage Studio (CSS) has won the top studio award at the National Musical Theater Competition of America, solidifying its place as one of the premier performing arts schools in the country. The competition, which took place over the course of several days, saw CSS students compete against some of the most talented young performers in America. CSS won the top studio award and had top vocalists and acting solos for middle school kids.

This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the CSS staff and students. The studio, founded 18 years ago by a former foster care child who lived under a bridge, was created for kids who loved singing, acting, and dancing, regardless of their experience level. Today, CSS has over 500 students, with several going on to perform on Broadway. The most recent addition is Alyssa Carol, who can be seen in the hit musical "Bad Cinderella."

MTCA Producer and Chase Thomas, 2-time Tony Award winner, said, “I am in awe of the amount of talent I see in the kids at CSS. To be a true triple threat at this age is incredible “

CSS's mission is to educate its students on the fundamentals of performing and equip them with the skills they need to succeed in whatever path they choose. The studio focuses on building strong communication skills and a positive outlook on life's challenges while fostering raw talent in a safe and supportive environment. CSS believes that everyone should have the opportunity to express their true selves and that change happens in the context of the community.

“As someone who grew up with love for performing but without the resources or support to pursue it, I am passionate about providing a safe and nurturing environment for young talents to grow and thrive,” says the CEO of CSS. “We believe that every child has the potential to be a star, and it is our privilege to help them discover and develop that potential,” he added.

Winning the top studio award at the National Musical Theater Competition of America is a significant achievement for CSS, but it is only the beginning. The studio is committed to continuing to provide a safe and supportive space for young performers to grow and thrive, whether they aspire to perform on Broadway or pursue other paths. CSS is dedicated to empowering and refining students' artistic talents, ensuring that they can be used both on and off the stage for the rest of their lives.

“My child’s experience in costume might just be life changing; she now knows this is what she wants to do with her life,” said the parent of the studio, Juintow Foxlin

Kids and parents can visit the official website of Center Stage Studio (CSS) to get more information about the latest activities conducted by the school at: http://www.thecenterstagestudio.com



About the Center Stage Studio

The Center Stage Studio (CSS) was started 18 years ago in Aliso Viejo, Ca. The institution aims to empower and refine students with artistic talents that can be used on and off the stage for the rest of their lives. It got wide recognition for its gentle approach to fostering raw talents in children.

