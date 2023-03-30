Ahipoki Restaurants Celebrate Seven Years with Seven Dollars Off a Poke Bowl and Double Reward Points for Customers

3 Scoop Salmon Poke Bowl, one of the many selections of poke available
We can’t thank our customers and employees enough for bringing us to seven incredible years in operation and are happy to offer seven dollars off a three-scoop poke bowl on our anniversary”
— Jason Jantzen
MARICOPA, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating seven years in business, Ahipoki is giving customers some financial relief on “Tax Day” offering $7 off a three-scoop poke bowl Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at all locations in Arizona and California*. Ahipoki Rewards members will also receive double points the entire week from April 17 through April 21, 2023, on any purchase made in restaurant or online Toast take-out orders through their website.
Serving signature poke bowls such as Tuna Luau, Blazing Salmon, Kimchi Shrimp and other sushi grade fish like ahi tuna, salmon and shrimp garnished with a wide selection of vegetables and exotic toppings like daikon sprouts, seaweed salad and masago served over a bowl of rice, salad or kelp noodles. Hot bowls such as Teriyaki Chicken, Grilled Sriracha Shrimp, Teriyaki Salmon and other selections are also available.
explained Jason Jantzen, Managing Partner of Ahipoki.
Ahipoki opened their first location in Temple City, California in December 2015 followed by their second location in Scottsdale, Arizona in April 2016. The company brought the very first poke restaurant concept to Arizona and has since grown rapidly and named in the “Top 10 Poke Restaurants in the Nation” by USA Today.
About Ahipoki:
The Ahipoki concept was born out of the desire of a restaurant group wanting to bring a much-needed health-conscious California inspired seafood restaurant with a south pacific flair to its customers. Health-conscious poke bowl lovers can sit down and relax in a laid-back atmosphere all while enjoying the fusion of Japanese and Hawaiian flavors coupled with a fresh fish experience normally found outside of a quick serve restaurant. For more information, visit ahipoki.com on Facebook California www.facebook.com/ahipoki and Arizona www.facebook.com/ahipokiaz on Instagram California www.instagram.com/ahipoki and Arizona www.instagram.com/ahipokibowl and on TikTok at www.tiktok.com/@ahipokiofficial
