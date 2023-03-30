Thursday, March 30

House committee members amend Senate’s version of drug possession bill. Here’s what’s different

A bill to address the Washington state Supreme Court’s Blake decision on drug possession was amended Tuesday in the House Community Safety, Justice and Reentry Committee, tweaking the version of the legislation that previously cleared the Senate. While the Senate version of the bill would have treated drug possession as a gross misdemeanor, the amended version in the House committee would treat drug possession as a simple misdemeanor. Rep. Roger Goodman, D-Kirkland, chair of the House Community Safety, Justice and Reentry Committee, told the committee Tuesday that it was difficult for him to vote to continue using criminal penalties for a public health problem. Punitive approaches don’t deter drug use, he said. Continue reading at The Olympian. (Tacoma Police Department)

With WA capital gains case settled, what’s next for tax reform?

Democratic lawmakers are celebrating last week’s state Supreme Court ruling, but it’s unclear where tax reform will go from here. One bill to increase the real estate excise tax, known as the home sellers tax, remains on the table to fund affordable housing, according to House Majority Leader Joe Fitzgibbon, D-West Seattle. That is seen as an alternative to Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed $4 billion housing-construction bond plan, which would need approval by state voters. Although legislators acknowledge a systemic statewide shortage in housing that grows worse by the year, it remains to be seen whether they have the appetite to approve either proposal. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Jovelle Tamayo)

A mostly united Senate sends $71B spending plan to the House

State senators overwhelmingly approved a proposed two-year operating budget Wednesday, pushing more dollars into public schools, behavioral health services, early learning and child care, while also addressing impacts of climate change. Senate Bill 5187 passed on a 40-9 vote. Once the House adopts its budget, now set for Monday, negotiations will begin to reconcile differences in the spending plans. “This is a Democratic budget but it represents common ground and common purpose,” said Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island, chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee and chief budget writer. Continue reading at Everett Herald.

