FDLE arrests sexual predator on nine felony counts

For Immediate Release

March 30, 2023



GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agents arrested Edward Deon Cain, 64, of Gainesville, on five counts of providing false sexual predator registration information by act or omission, two counts of failure of a sexual predator to register an electronic mail address or internet identifier, one count of failure of a sexual predator to report a change in cellular telephone number and one count of failure of a sexual predator to report a change in vehicles owned.



Cain has multiple sexual battery and assault convictions dating back to at least 1987, with victims as young as 11 years old, and was legally designated a sexually violent predator by a Florida court in 2011.



The investigation began in October 2022, when FDLE’s Enforcement and Investigative Support division received allegations that Cain had been harassing one of his previous victims and had provided false registration information.



Agents discovered that Cain owned a vehicle that had not been reported to the local sheriff’s office, as he was legally required to do. They also found that Cain was the sole owner and operator of a social media account, email address, and cell phone number, none of which had been reported as required by law.



Investigators also learned that Cain falsely completed registration paperwork with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office on five separate occasions since May 2022, each time failing to report his vehicle, social media account, email address and cellular phone number.



Agents from FDLE’s Gainesville Field Office located Cain and, with the assistance of the Gainesville Police Department, arrested him on March 28.



Cain was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a $225,000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, Eighth Judicial Circuit.



