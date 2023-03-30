TCP Announces TCP Cloud Services Solutions Pricing Bundle

The new TCP Cloud Services Pricing Bundle gives customers the access to the products in a discounted pricing model.

By bundling our pricing, we hope customers will leverage the combined power of each of these applications to further leverage their investment into their ERP and unlock their full potential.” — Gonzalo Nunez, CEO of TCP

MIAMI, FL, USA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology Coast Partners (TCP), a Miami-based consulting firm representing multiple enterprise business solutions, announced today that it is now offering bundled pricing for their TCP Cloud Services solutions. The new TCP Cloud Services Pricing Bundle gives customers the access to the products in a discounted pricing model.

TCP represents the best software solutions available in the market to their clients in Latin America and the world. Within their Cloud Services division, the firm offers clients the tools that bring out the full power and return on investment for each of these solutions including the TCPBOT, TCP XRConnect, and TCP DocSend for both Epicor Kinetic and SAP Business One. Each of these applications was developed by the TCP Innovation team within TCP Engineering.

TCPBOT is a Conversational User Interface platform designed to allow remote teams simple, fast, and secure access to ERP data via WhatsApp. The TCPBOT allows for this secure communication via WhatsApp within and outside of the user based delivering unprecedented access and utilization of the investment into their Epicor Kinetic or SAP Business One ERP system.

TCP XR Connect is an exchange rate automation web service that connects to central banks and other sources to obtain official exchange rates for currency conversion and updates the ERP daily. TCP DocSend is an email automation web service specifically created for EPICOR ERP and SAP Business One that automatically delivers documents such as Invoices, Credit Memos, Cash Receipts and Packing List via email to a predefined distribution list.

“Since the inception of TCP, our goal has always been to bring technology solutions to our customers that can drive true digital transformation for their businesses as part of our customer-first mindset,” commented Gonzalo Nunez, TCP’s Founder and CEO. “The innovations developed for TCP Cloud Services each bring unique value and a strong ROI to our clients. By bundling our pricing, we hope customers will leverage the combined power of each of these applications to further leverage their investment into their ERP and unlock their full potential.”

###

About Technology Coast Partners

Technology Coast Partners (TCP) is a Miami-based technology firm that accelerates digital transformation for mid-size and large manufacturing and distribution companies. We represent the best software solutions available in the market, including Epicor and Sugar CRM, to our clients in Latin America and the world not only by integrating software but by assembling a portfolio we sell, implement and support. TCP also serves as an authorized value-added reseller, leveraging their strong ecosystem in the region, as well as the depth of our expertise to ensure high customer satisfaction and commercial success for our partners’ products. For more information, visit www.tcpmiami.com

About Epicor

Epicor equips hard-working businesses with enterprise solutions that keep the world turning. For 50 years, Epicor customers in the automotive, building supply, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries have trusted Epicor to help them do business better. Innovative Epicor solution sets are carefully curated to fit customer needs and built to respond flexibly to their fast-changing reality. With deep industry knowledge and experience, Epicor accelerates its customers' ambitions, whether to grow and transform, or simply become more productive and effective. Visit www.epicor.com for more information.

About SAP

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

