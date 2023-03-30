MDC offers crappie jig tying classes April 12-13 at Clinton

Body

Clinton, Mo. – Crappie are a fish species that like to linger near habitat like standing dead trees and sunken brush piles in lakes. Anglers drop lures like jigs near the brush to catch them. But there is a risk, as many lure are snagged and lost in the brush. To replace them, learn how to tie your own crappie jigs at free classes offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) on Wednesday, April 12, and Thursday, April 13, at MDC’s Clinton Office. On both days, classes will be offered from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Tying crappie jigs is a fun and affordable way to add lures to your tackle selection. It’s also a way to customize jigs to the angler’s favorite colors and sizes, perhaps creating a pattern the fish find favorable and irresistible, too. MDC staff will demonstrate jig tying techniques and will provide all the equipment and materials that participants need to tie a few jigs. Participants can also bring their own fly and jig tying vice and tools.

This class is open to participants ages 8 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required.

To register visit:

For questions about the classes, contact Kara Entrop, MDC community education assistant, at Kara.Entrop@mdc.mo.gov.