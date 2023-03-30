Saint Johnsbury-Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4002475

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Weikel

STATION: Saint Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-31111

DATE/TIME:

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2165 Portland Street, Saint Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED:N/A

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

VICTIM: Papa Tirozzi's Bakery

AGE:N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Between the dates of 03/28/23 and 03/30/23, PaPa Tirozzi’s Bakery located at 2165 Portland Street, Saint Johnsbury has been broken into and vandalized on two separate occasions within a 48 hour period. At this time there has been approximately $700 in cash, $5000 dollars in damages, and other miscellaneous items stolen. If anybody has any information about this incident, it would be appreciated if you would contact the Saint Johnsbury State Police barracks at (802) 748-3111.

COURT ACTION:N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION:N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT:NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trp. Chad Weikel (344)

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #2, St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802) 748-3111

(802) 748-1585 (Fax)

Email: Chad.Weikel@ Vermont.gov