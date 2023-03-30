Saint Johnsbury-Burglary

There were 1,990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,250 in the last 365 days.
CASE#: 23A4002475
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Weikel
STATION: Saint Johnsbury
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2165 Portland Street, Saint Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Burglary
VICTIM: Papa Tirozzi's Bakery
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Between the dates of 03/28/23 and 03/30/23, PaPa Tirozzi’s Bakery located at 2165 Portland Street, Saint Johnsbury has been broken into and vandalized on two separate occasions within a 48 hour period. At this time there has been approximately $700 in cash, $5000 dollars in damages, and other miscellaneous items stolen. If anybody has any information about this incident, it would be appreciated if you would contact the Saint Johnsbury State Police barracks at (802) 748-3111.
