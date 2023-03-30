Berlin Barracks / Missing person; recovery operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A3002004

STATION: Berlin Barracks / VSP BCI Troop A West

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 100B and U.S. Route 2, Middlesex, VT

INCIDENT: Missing person / recovery operation

VICTIM: Name withheld pending notification of relatives

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating following reports of a missing woman in Middlesex and the discovery of evidence indicating she jumped into the Winooski River.

Police received a call at about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023, and were asked to perform a welfare check on the woman, a 64-year-old Waitsfield resident. Her car was located at about 5:30 p.m. near the Vermont Route 100B bridge over the Winooski River near the intersection with U.S. Route 2 in Middlesex. Responding troopers located evidence indicating she was in the river, but search efforts until dark did not result in locating the missing woman.

Crews returned to the scene first thing Thursday morning to resume the search, which is being treated as a recovery operation at this time. VSP units on scene include the Underwater Recovery Team with divers in the water, the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. Members of the public should expect to see a large police presence in the area.

The name of the missing woman will be released following notification of relatives. The Vermont State Police will provide updates on this case as the investigation proceeds.

- 30 -