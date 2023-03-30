Emerge Manufacturing to Break Ground on Onshore PPE Production Facility Tuesday, April 4, 9 - 10 a.m.

Cynthia Booth, President and CEO, Emerge Manufacturing
CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerge Manufacturing, which announced its launch in December 2022, will break ground on its 50,000 square-foot, “made in the USA,” Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturing facility in the Roselawn and Bond Hill neighborhoods of Cincinnati, Ohio on Tuesday, April 4, 9 - 10 a.m. at 2250 E. Seymour Ave.
Some of the dignitaries expected to make remarks during the groundbreaking ceremony include:
Cynthia Booth, President and CEO of Emerge Manufacturing
Congressman Greg Landsman, Ohio’s First District
Aftab Pureval, Mayor, City of Cincinnati
Laura Brunner, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority
David Cannady, Chief Strategy Officer of Bon Secours Mercy Health
Dan Hurry, President of Advantus Health Partners
Media interviews can be conducted immediately following the groundbreaking ceremony.
Cynthia Booth, a well-recognized Cincinnati business leader and veteran entrepreneur, founded Emerge Manufacturing to help bring onshore PPE manufacturing to the United States, with a particular focus on the Roselawn and Bond Hill neighborhoods of Cincinnati. Under Booth’s leadership, the new manufacturing plant will provide approximately 100 jobs and economic stimulus to a community population of approximately 14,000 residents, while also helping to address the country’s overdependence on offshore PPE resources for critical life-saving supplies and equipment.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the reliance on offshore manufacturing from outside of the United States became increasingly evident to hospitals and other industries,” said Booth. “At the same time, I experienced the impact of the supply chain crisis as a 20-year owner of a business that employed essential workers. It was during this time that I decided to launch Emerge Manufacturing to bring PPE onshore sourcing and manufacturing to my hometown of Cincinnati. With the breaking of ground on our new facility, Emerge Manufacturing will be a trusted onshore manufacturer of PPE for companies throughout the country.”
Once operational, Emerge Manufacturing will produce products that will help protect and save the lives of first responders and essential workers in the health care industry and, eventually, other industries. Emerge plans to manufacture face masks, surgical masks, and N95 masks, among other PPE products. The plant will run multiple production lines, manufacturing PPE from fabric supplied by U.S. companies. Additionally, there will be space in the facility where medical professionals and others can provide training and information on health care-related topics to the community. The manufacturing plant is expected to open mid-2024.
The Port’s Laura Brunner has cited the importance of Emerge Manufacturing as an onshoring resource based in Cincinnati. “We’re thrilled Emerge Manufacturing is bringing nearly 100 jobs to Bond Hill,” said Brunner. “When we demolished the Cincinnati Gardens in 2018, we created three separate parcels on the site to attract the greatest amount of investment in order to reignite Cincinnati’s prominence as a Midwest manufacturing hub. Mission accomplished!”
Emerge Manufacturing is a female- and minority-owned U.S.-based on-shore manufacturing company that specializes in the production of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare, hospitality, and industrial organizations. Emerge’s products help protect and save lives, and its manufacturing facility ensures that organizations can quickly and effectively source PPE equipment within the United States.
