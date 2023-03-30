SuperWomen in Flash Call for Nominations

Nominate Your Super Star Women for the SuperWomen in Flash Leadership Award

Recognizing the contributions of women and driving their expanded participation in technology is an important initiative for FMS” — Chuck Sobey, General Chair of FMS

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flash Memory Summit 2023 (FMS2023) and SuperWomen in Flash come together each year to promote and celebrate the success of women in the flash memory industry with the goal of encouraging more women to enter and succeed in the marketplace. We do this with a fabulous gathering at the show and the SuperWomen in Flash Leadership Award. NOMINATE YOUR SUPERWOMEN TODAY!

“Recognizing the contributions of women and driving their expanded participation in technology is an important initiative for FMS,” said Chuck Sobey, General Chair of FMS. “Women offer unique perspectives and valuable problem-solving viewpoints to lead innovations in business and technology. Women make up only 28% of the workforce in STEM, and we are proud to recognize and encourage the growth of a more diverse technology workforce.”

The SuperWomen in Flash Award recipients have shown outstanding leadership in the growth, development and use of flash and related technologies and systems. Past recipients have been:

• Amber Huffman, Intel Fellow, now Lead Technologist at Google

• Calline Sanchez, IBM Vice President TSS

• Barbara Murphy, WekaIO, VP of Cloud Strategy

• Dr. Yan Li, Western Digital, Vice President

Have a SuperWomen? Tell us about your engineering and technology super stars who have pushed the edges of our world.

Entries are due by May 3, 2023 and can be submitted online at SuperWomen in Flash Leadership Award Nomination. Winner will be announced in July 2023 and recognized at FMS2023 in the main session on Wednesday August 9, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.

Questions? Email Camberley Bates at camberley@evaluatorgroup.com

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world’s largest event featuring trends, innovations, and influencers driving adoption of flash memory and other high-speed memory technologies within demanding enterprise storage applications, high-performance computing, mobile, and embedded systems.



CONTACTS

Exhibiting

Kat Pate, VP Exhibit Sales

Kat@FlashMemorySummit.com

+1.505.238.3208

Program

Tom Coughlin, Program Chair

tom@TomCoughlin.com

+1.408.978.8184

Press and Analysts

Michelle Suzuki, Public Relations

michelle@msc-pr.com

+1 310.444.7115