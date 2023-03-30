Erick Kristal, the lion of African reggae, drops his new video single, "Wake Up Africa"

The single was released in Europe on 30 March 2023.

ITALY, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Erick Kristal, the lion of African reggae, has released his latest powerful music video, "Wake Up Africa." This music video sheds light on the neo-colonization of Africa and the need for a collective consciousness to achieve an African awakening. The single is already available on all streaming platforms and is set to be released in Europe on March 30, 2023, on Italian broadcasters and across the world and all of Africa.

Talking to the media, Erick Kristal, who is also known as The lion of African reggae, said, “ I want to reveal all the strategies used by the neo-colonizer of Africa, already torn and left behind, but today we must wake up. This visual opus reminds us that slavery has destroyed us and religion has divided us without forgetting the growing ignorance that controls us.”

This music video is a call for a collective consciousness for an African awakening. Erick Kristal has 3 albums to his credit and in his own words, “I will not give up as long as the African people are still oppressed.”

He is currently one of the best active reggaeman in Benin, Africa, and Italy, where he lives, to denounce the misdeeds of this collaboration between the West and Africa.

About Erick Kristal

Erick Kristal is a significant figure of reggae in Benin and whose music is in full African expansion from Italy, where he has been living since 2000. Originally from Benin, he will quickly be noticed for the originality of his reggae and the tone of his texts which never cease to shake consciences. He was rewarded with several trophies, among others. and the nomination for the Afrimar Award 2015 and Best reggaeman of the year of Benin awarded by Fescuv Vg. With three albums to his credit and several singles, he won the Benin Top 10 trophy for viewers' artist in 2021. With him, the surprises never end for Beninese, African and world Reggae.

Watch The new roar of the Italian lion Erick Kristal Through the clip Wake up Africa on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkRxC_P29ik

