GFS and Selro Partnership Delivers a Competitive Edge for E-commerce Businesses
READING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GFS, UK's leading Enterprise Carrier Management (ECM) company, and Selro, the all-in-one e-commerce management platform, are pleased to announce their partnership to provide businesses with a streamlined shipping and order management solution.
The collaboration of GFS and Selro brings together two industry leaders to offer a comprehensive e-commerce solution that will help businesses optimise their shipping processes and reduce costs. GFS is known for its extensive range of services, including next-day delivery, domestic and international shipping, parcel shops and lockers, and other bespoke courier options all available through single integration on its unique Enterprise Carrier Management (ECM) technology, while Selro is renowned for its powerful inventory and order management tools, enabling businesses to manage their entire e-commerce operations from one platform.
The benefits of shipping with GFS and Selro include:
• Access to a wide range of delivery services: GFS provides access to a vast range of delivery management options, including next-day and international shipping, parcel shops and lockers through their single integration ECM technology, while Selro's platform enables businesses to manage their orders, inventory, and shipping in one place.
• Reduced shipping costs: GFS offers highly competitive rates, while Selro's platform automates shipping and order management, reducing the time and costs associated with manual processes.
• Increased customer satisfaction: GFS and Selro provide a seamless end-to-end solution that ensures orders are delivered promptly and accurately, improving customer satisfaction and loyalty.
A spokesperson of Selro, said, "We are excited to work with GFS to provide our customers with the best possible shipping solutions. With our integration, businesses can manage their entire shipping process in one place, reducing the time and costs associated with manual processes."
According to Bobbie Ttooulis, Group Marketing Director, GFS, “Our new collaboration with Selro is another step forward to make multi-carrier, multi-market shipping hassle-free for retailers. With GFS’ unique Enterprise Carrier Management (ECM) technology, customers will access the widest choice of shipping and order/inventory management services with the click of a button. It’s really as simple as that.”
For businesses looking to optimise their e-commerce operations, the GFS and Selro partnership offers a complete solution for all their shipping and order management needs.
About GFS:
GFS is the UK's first and largest provider of managed multi-carrier services, technology, and expertise for the eCommerce industry with 1000+ services across 220+ destinations worldwide. GFS is the chosen global delivery partner of some of the largest and fastest-growing eCommerce brands, such as Mamas & Papas, Dune, LK Bennett, etc. www.gfsdeliver.com
About Selro:
Selro is an all-in-one e-commerce management platform that enables businesses to manage their inventory, orders, and shipping from one place. The platform integrates with major marketplaces and shopping carts, providing businesses with the tools they need to streamline their operations.
