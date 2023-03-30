Submit Release
Watch the Final Trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and See Why Audiences are Raving

Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves

#DnDMovie is “the biggest surprise of the year!”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paramount Pictures has released the final trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, offering one more look at the new movie ahead of its theatrical release Friday.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves tells the story of a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers who undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will arrive only in Theaters on March 31, 2023

The film is directed by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley from a screenplay by Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley and Michael Gilio and a story by Chris McKay & Michael Gilio. The film’s cast includes hris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant.

Watch The Final Trailer for Dungeons and Dragons Honor Among Thieves

