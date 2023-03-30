ROBERT BENARD: THE TRUTH BEHIND THE BIBLE

Author Robert Benard narrates a book that boldly challenges the teachings of the Bible.
YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bible is the most sold book around the world yet no one has questioned its teachings to society since, in the past, people who have been brave enough to question its authenticity would put their life at risk. Now in the modern time, people such as author Robert Benard take a stand explaining each flaw found in specific passages in the Bible. Benard uses logic against the inconsistencies in the teachings in the Bible.
What The Bible Really Tells Us makes readers realize that there are flaws found in their sacred book and Benard points out the impact of these false teachings. Benard delves into the very source of these doctrines and teachings about divinity and human nature and the Judeo-Christian Bible and brings up iconic characters in the Bible namely: Adam and Eve, Noah and the Ark, Abraham, and many more. The Bible is a book that has been written thousands of years ago and Benard takes a stand and questions the book which has changed the world. Did God create us human beings or did human beings create God?
The book’s synopsis explains the essence of this read by Benard, “What the Bible Really Tells Us looks to the very source of many of these doctrines and teachings about divinity and human nature-the Judeo-Christian Bible-in order to unveil some of the reasons why the same questions about God, his nature, and biblical history often reveal different (and sometimes inconsistent or even contradictory) answers.”
