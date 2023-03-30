Deborah Mannis-Gardner Serves as Music Supervisor of Neil Bogart Biopic ‘Spinning Gold’

The movie is incredible from start to finish, and I felt a strong responsibility to match it with the best music to bring this story to life. I think people are going to love the final product!”
— Deborah Mannis-Gardner, Owner/President of DMG Clearances, Inc.
HOCKESSIN, DE, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Deborah Mannis-Gardner – Owner/President of DMG Clearances, Inc. and the “Queen of Sample Clearances” according to Billboard, Forbes, Variety, and more – served as music supervisor for feature film "Spinning Gold," selecting and clearing songs by iconic artists such as Donna Summer, KISS, Parliament, the Isley Brothers, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Bill Withers, and more for use in the film. This project follows Mannis-Gardner’s work as music supervisor on "The Defiant Ones," an HBO docuseries about Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine that won her an award for Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries or Reality Television from the Guild of Music Supervisors.
"Spinning Gold," set to premiere in theaters on March 31st, is a biopic of Casablanca Records founder and leader Neil Bogart, written and directed by his son, Timothy Scott Bogart. The movie will include new versions of classic songs from Bogart’s artist roster, including “Last Dance” and “Love to Love You Baby” by Donna Summer, “Give Up the Funk (Tear the Roof Off the Sucker)” by Parliament, “It’s Your Thing” by the Isley Brothers, “Midnight Train to Georgia” by Gladys Knight & The Pips, “Lean on Me” and “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers, “Rock and Roll All Nite” and “Shout It Loud” by KISS, and “Oh Happy Day” by The Edwin Hawkins Singers. The featured tracks were re-recorded and performed by the film’s cast, which includes Jeremy Jordan, Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo, Tayla Parx, Ledisi, and Sam Harris, as well as Jay Pharoah, Michelle Monaghan, Jason Isaacs, Sebastian Maniscalco, Dan Fogler, Chris Redd, Peyton List, Pink Sweat$, Casey Likes, Alex Gaskarth, Jimmy Wolk, Michael Ian Black, and Vinnie Pastore. A soundtrack album featuring the new recordings will be released on March 31st.
"The whole 'Spinning Gold' team has worked hard on this project to tell the incredible story of Neil Bogart and Casablanca Records, and there’s no way to do that properly without all the great music he released into the world," said Mannis-Gardner. "The movie is incredible from start to finish, and I felt a strong responsibility to match it with the best music to bring this story to life. I think people are going to love the final product!"
“There is simply no one working in the field like Deborah. Yes, her depth of music knowledge in unrivaled, but it’s the commitment and tenacity she brings to every project she works on that makes her simply the best there is. We couldn’t think of anyone who could have achieved what she did in our quest to ensure we were able to include the scope of music we needed to properly bring my father’s music legacy to life,” said Tim Bogart. “We have been waiting a long time to share this movie with the world, but there was no movie without the music. I am so grateful to Deborah and all who worked with me on 'Spinning Gold,' and can’t wait for it to hit theaters.”
In addition to "Spinning Gold," Mannis-Gardner, the go-to expert for global music rights clearances, and her team at DMG Clearances, Inc. recently handled music clearances for U2 documentary "Kiss the Future," which details the band’s performances in Sarajevo before and after the Bosnian War; the film "Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game," starring Mike Faist in his first role since his breakout performance in "West Side Story"; and the Amazon Prime series "The Pimp: No F***ing Fairytale," the story of competing pimp groups in Hamburg’s Reeperbahn during the 1980s. Mannis-Gardner also helped make history by working with Reservoir to clear samples and prepare legendary hip-hip group De La Soul’s catalog for its first-ever release on streaming services. She also cleared the samples for recent #1 albums by Drake, DJ Khaled, Tyler the Creator, and Eminem.
