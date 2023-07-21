Author Robert Benard Explores the Reliability of the Bible in Latest Book
Author Robert Benard composes a book that challenges the harsh truth regarding the most sold book around the world; the Bible.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bible has been mostly accepted by people around the world with no questions asked, and for those who do question the sacred book, they either get punished or disowned by society. Nowadays in the modern world, it is a norm and an intellectual approach to question anything that greatly impacts the culture of society.
“What the Bible Really Tells Us looks to the very source of many of these doctrines and teachings about divinity and human nature-the Judeo-Christian Bible-in order to unveil some of the reasons why the same questions about God, his nature, and biblical history often reveal different (and sometimes inconsistent or even contradictory) answers.”, explains the book’s synopsis.
What The Bible Really Tells Us makes readers understand the flaws and inconsistencies of the Bible, Benard delves into the very source of these doctrines and teachings about divinity and human nature and the Judeo-Christian Bible which opens the eyes of readers. Benard boldly explores issues regarding God’s nature such as his character, qualities, attributes and biblical events and iconic figures such as Adam and Eve, Noah, and Abraham. The Bible is a book that was written thousands of years ago and not a single individual has questioned its authenticity, Benard takes a stand and confronts the unspoken rule for most people.
This book by Robert Benard offers a quite mind-boggling journey through each page. A read that leads one to think and wonder. Inquire more about the book What The Bible Really Tells Us by getting a copy through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
