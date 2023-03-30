EarthX Invites the Dallas Business Community to Come Together for Two Insightful and Inspiring Luncheons April 21 & 22

Author Alex Epstein will join the Texas State Climatologist in a discussion on fossil fuels in Texas
Van Jones will headline Saturday's EarthX Luncheon
Noted Speakers Including Rick Perry, Alex Epstein and Van Jones Headline Business Luncheons
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its inception, EarthX has had a reputation for bringing together diverse perspectives and opinions to advance the collaborative work for our planet. This year, EarthX offers business leaders from North Texas and beyond the chance to hear from some of the country’s top thinkers at two high-powered luncheons hosted at Fair Park during Earthx2023.
On Friday, April 21, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry will moderate a discussion between Alex Epstein, the author of Fossil Future and The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels, and Dr. John Nielsen-Gammon, the Texas State Climatologist.
On Saturday, April 22, media personality Van Jones will share insights on America’s path to bridging dialogue on green initiatives. In addition to his role on CNN, Jones was a champion of the Green Jobs Act and served the Obama administration as Special Advisor for Green Jobs.
Both luncheons will be held in conjunction with the EarthxExpo and the Congress of Conferences at Dallas Fair Park. The luncheons will be held at noon in the Women’s Building. Registration for each luncheon can be made at via Eventive for $100 per person.
EVENT DETAILS:
Name: EarthX Business Lunch featuring Rick Perry, Alex Epstein and Dr. John Nielsen-Gammon.
Date: Friday April 21, 2023
Time: 12 p.m.
Location: The Women’s Museum at Fair Park, 3800 Parry Ave, Dallas, TX 75226.
Description: Please join us for a fireside chat luncheon featuring Alex Epstein, author of Fossil Future and The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels, and Dr. John Nielsen-Gammon, professor of meteorology at Texas A&M and the Texas State Climatologist. The chat will be moderated by Former Texas Gov. and Former Secretary of Energy Rick Perry.
Cost: $100, https://earthx2023.eventive.org/schedule/6424ea720eb441002c1f66a3
Name: EarthX Business Lunch featuring Van Jones.
Date: Saturday April 22, 2023
Time: 12 p.m.
Location: The Women’s Museum at Fair Park, 3800 Parry Ave, Dallas, TX 75226.
Description: EarthX welcomes CNN commentator and environmental leader Van Jones to North Texas. The New York Times best-selling author has a long reputation as a world-class change-maker, with a rare track record in the modern world to bring people together on areas such as clean energy solutions and others.
Cost: $100, https://earthx2023.eventive.org/schedule/6424f161dd79cd0040991eb4
Sponsors: EarthX is sponsored by ConocoPhillips, Dallas College, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Zoo, Epoch Times, Half Price Books and Oncor.
ABOUT EARTHX
EarthX convenes the world’s largest environmental expo, conference, film festival, and television network and is a member of IUCN, International Union for Conservation of Nature. Founded in 2010 as Earth Day Dallas, the Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization promotes environmental awareness and impact through conscious business, nonpartisan collaboration and community-driven sustainable solutions. In 2019, the April event drew over 177,000 attendees, 2,000 environmental leaders, and 750+ exhibitors. In 2020, the April virtual event drew over 570,000 live-stream views and reached 171 countries. As a part of EarthX, EarthX Media Inc. operates EarthxTV, a 24/7 linear television network dedicated to entertaining and informing audiences.
Visit Earthx.org or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.