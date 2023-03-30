The Philadelphia Inquirer Names Allied Resources Group a 2023 Top Workplace in the Delaware Valley

Allied Resources Group (ARG) has been named a top workplace in the Delaware Valley by the Philadelphia Inquirer.
EXTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Resources Group (ARG), the parent organization to six leading technical services companies, has been named a top workplace in the Delaware Valley by the Philadelphia Inquirer. The award recognizes ARG’s commitment to creating a positive and productive work environment for its employees.
The annual survey, led by a third-party employee engagement research firm, evaluates companies in the region based solely on employee feedback on factors such as job satisfaction, work-life balance, management, and company culture. This year, ARG was among the select group of 52 mid-size companies to receive this prestigious recognition.
“We are thrilled to be named a top workplace in the Delaware Valley by the Philadelphia Inquirer,” said ARG’s CEO Dennis F. Zatlin. “Our employees are our most valuable asset, and we are committed to providing them with a supportive and fulfilling work environment.”
ARG has always been dedicated to investing in its employees, providing them with the resources they need to succeed and grow. The company offers competitive compensation packages, ongoing professional development opportunities, a hybrid work environment, and a collaborative, inclusive workplace culture that celebrates team accomplishments.
“The top workplaces award from the Philadelphia Inquirer is a testament to ARG’s powered by our people tagline. Since the very beginning, we have believed that our employees’ success is our success,” said Zatlin. “We are proud to receive this recognition from the Philadelphia Inquirer, and we will continue to prioritize our employees’ well-being and development in everything we do.”
About ARG:
ARG is a leading parent organization that oversees six companies serving clients in various sectors of critical infrastructure. With a wealth of expertise and experience in the field, ARG is committed to delivering reliable, efficient, and secure solutions to its clients across a wide range of industries, including healthcare, energy, transportation, chemicals, and critical manufacturing. To learn more, visit www.argroupllc.com
Powered by Our People
