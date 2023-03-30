Dayton T. Brown, Inc. Makes Additional Investments in Precision Machining Center

Additional CNC capability improves efficiencies and increases throughput
This continued investment to expand and improve our precision machining throughput capabilities allows us to meet new and existing customer’s complex needs”
— Warren Halbig
BOHEMIA, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB), today announced it has invested $300K in its Fabrication and Precision Machining Center to expand its capacity and position the Company for future growth in the aerospace, space, defense, and aviation markets.
The investments in equipment and facility infrastructure translate into shorter turnaround and reduced pricing for custom fixturing and machining of unique parts. DTB’s machining investments include:
• HAAS VF-2SSYT “Super Speed” CNC milling machine with extended table to hold complex parts after milling, and a 30-tool magazine which will reduce manual tool changes. Additionally, it features a pallet pool that can automatically load up to four pallets into the machine and run unattended, leading to throughput improvements while also allowing fixturing/setup outside the machining center.
• LNS bar feeding system to automate loading into the CNC lathe and an auto parts catcher will allow faster feed times and ultimately, more material processed.
• Timesaver which automates and expedites the sheet metal deburring process.
• Datron Quadramate vacuum table system with a wide table area that increases product throughput while reducing processing time in sheet metal fabrication operations.
• Tooling and fixturing to outfit the new equipment.
Future growth plans include relocation within the Bohemia facility for further expansion of the Fabrication and Precision Machining Center in quarter 3 of this year. In addition to prototype and low volume production capacity, this growth to 12,000 sq. ft., reconfiguration of the footprint, and improved process flow will support medium to high production needs as well. DTB also has additional plans to reinforce its commitment to the marketplace with continued expansion to new test locations and facility infrastructure.
“This continued investment to expand and improve our precision machining throughput capabilities allows us to meet new and existing customer’s complex needs,” commented Warren Halbig, Vice President, Engineering & Test Division at DTB. “This project follows our expansion in 2021 which was necessary to support constantly growing market requirements. In-house machining, tooling, and test fixture design and fabrication complements our engineering and testing services while reducing turn-around-times and streamlining scheduling on mission-critical programs,” he continued.
About Dayton T. Brown, Inc.
Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) has been synonymous with the pursuit of excellence and customer service for over 70 years. As a leader in the fields of testing, engineering, logistics, technical publications, and military mission systems, DTB has gained national respect and recognition. The Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered on 32 acres in Bohemia, NY. Today, the Company is composed of three divisions, whose operations are widely diversified yet complement one another.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.