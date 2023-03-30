CARL H. MITCHELL WRITES ABOUT THE FUTURE SET IN THE 2050s

Author Carl H. Mitchell shares a world filled with conspiracy and mystery in his book Sundown: Derailing Dystopia
YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Where there is power, there is also greed. And in 2057, the world, according to Carl H. Mitchell’s book, Sundown: Derailing Dystopia, is controlled by one entity alone that is driven by both.
Published in 2017, Sundown: Derailing Dystopia is the first book of Carl H. Mitchell’s trilogy. It follows the main character, who is an NYPD detective, named Nick Garvey. There is quite a lot going on for him but some of his duties include learning about the assassination of the Vice President and some Secret Service agents as well as the ongoing conflict between President Lenora Allison and the World Council’s Supreme Leader, Jason Beck, while avenging his estranged daughter, who has been brutally treated by her live-in partner.
Steve A, an Amazon customer, rates the book five stars and says, “The story moves rapidly, and the reader is entangled as if riding along with Detective Garvey. What is great is that you do not want the ride to end. The author has rendered a horrific yet plausible picture of what is a great city.”
Packed with subjects that are relevant, like politics and society, Sundown: Derailing Dystopia offers a great combination of Science and fiction. And with the right amount of suspense from the events, the book just keeps readers feeling and wondering.
A gifted writer, Carl H. Mitchell currently resides with his wife, Maryann, in Hillsborough, New Jersey. When it is winter, they find themselves in Tarpon Springs, Florida. His passion for reading and writing exudes in his works, and it is not far-fetched that his audience will only grow bigger over time. Sundown: Derailing Dystopia, as well as the second book, Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread, is available on Amazon and his website.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
