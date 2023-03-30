CARL H. MITCHELL STARTS A TRILOGY WITH A POLITICAL DETECTIVE THRILLER

Author Carl H. Mitchell mixes science, fiction, and mystery in his book Sundown: Derailing Dystopia
YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When the conversation about the future arises, there is always a hint of worry and doubt in the questions asked and answers told. Such are natural responses to a scary concept, like the future, and this is validated through Carl H. Mitchell’s book, Sundown: Derailing Dystopia.
Sundown: Derailing Dystopia is the first book in Carl H. Mitchell’s trilogy. It was published by Covenant Books, Inc. in November 2017 and follows the main theme of corruption, with plots that keep readers at the edge of their seats and characters that are well-drawn and highly engaging.
The book is set in the 2050s, when there is scarcity in the oil supply and evil has taken over. And whether or not corruption prevails, one point the author never misses to convey is that the future is scary, no matter what.
ReaderDean, an Amazon customer, leaves a review and says, “Sundown is a story of what New York City might be like when global climate change has taken its toll on the world. Set against this background are the political intrigues that might occur when a world government vies for control of a city, against the wishes of the city and national governments. This is a rippingly good political mystery story that touches on some of the concerns of our day, and how those concerns may be extrapolated into the future.”
Carl H. Mitchell writes to entertain as well as challenge and provoke his readers. His works touch on politics just like Sundown: Derailing Dystopia, which is available on Amazon and his website.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
