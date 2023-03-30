Bisk and Michigan State University Announce Renewal for Online Professional and Master Certificate Programs

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bisk, a global leader in online education, today announced it has renewed its partnership for non-credit, non-degree executive education certificate programs with Michigan State University’s (MSU) nationally recognized Broad College of Business.
“Bisk and MSU have a well-established partnership that has been providing exceptional online learning for over a decade,” said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk. “We look forward to continuing and expanding upon this relationship and our portfolio by building new, innovative master and professional certificate programs.”
“Michigan State University and the Broad College of Business are excited to continue our partnership and collaboration with Bisk to offer high quality non-credit certificate programs for students around the world,” said David Frayer, assistant dean for outreach and engagement in the Broad College of Business. “These exceptional programs combine our faculty’s industry expertise with Bisk’s remarkable resources to equip today’s learners with the skills necessary to be successful in their organizations.”
The innovative programs included in the renewal are:
Business Analytics
• Professional Certificate in Business Analytics
• Master Certificate in Business Analytics
Strategic Leadership and Management
• Professional Certificate in Human Resources and Talent Management
• Master Certificate in Supervisory and Human Resources Management
• Master Certificate in Data-Driven Strategy
• Professional Certificate in Leading Strategy & Innovation
• Professional Certificate in Supervisory Management
Supply Chain Management
• Master Certificate in Advanced Procurement Management (Global Supply Chain; Strategic Sourcing; Strategic Negotiation)
• Master Certificate in Global Supply Chain Management
• Master Certificate in Integrated Supply Chain Management
• Master Certificate in: Supply Chain Management and Logistics; Supply Chain Management and Operations;
Supply Chain Management and Procurement
• Advanced Master Certificate in Integrated Supply Chain Management
• Advanced Master Certificate in Supply Chain Management and Procurement
About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
About Michigan State University
Michigan State University has been advancing the common good with uncommon will for more than 165 years. One of the world’s leading research universities, MSU pushes the boundaries of discovery to make a better, safer, healthier world for all while providing life-changing opportunities to a diverse and inclusive academic community through more than 200 programs of study in 17 degree-granting colleges.
About the Broad College of Business
The Broad College of Business creates and disseminates knowledge through collaboration, developing global transformational leaders who positively impact organizations and society.
