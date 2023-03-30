The President of Turkmenistan received the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan

30/03/2023

On March 29, 2023, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov accepted the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov.

The head of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry conveyed heartfelt greetings from the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the head of state, as well as to the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who addressed the wishes of well-being and prosperity to all Turkmen citizens.

The President of Turkmenistan, in turn, conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the President of Uzbekistan, emphasizing that our country is also invariably committed to trusting, good-neighborly relations with Uzbekistan, which have a long history.

Significant factors in the development of effective cooperation are the mutual understanding and openness inherent in dialogue at the highest level. This, in turn, creates a solid foundation for a comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership.

Inter-parliamentary interaction was designated as an important component of Turkmen-Uzbek relations.

The strategic nature of the Turkmen-Uzbek partnership was also emphasized. It was noted that our countries are united not only by geographical location, but also by a historically established cultural and spiritual community.

During the meeting, bilateral consultations between the Foreign Ministries planned during the visit of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan to Ashgabat were discussed.

It was also noted that Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan constructively interact in the international arena, while having similar positions on regional and global issues, primarily related to ensuring global peace and security, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Successfully cooperating within the framework of the UN, a number of other international and regional structures, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan provide mutual support for each other's initiatives and proposals.

In the context of the multifaceted Turkmen-Uzbek partnership, a special place is given to the trade and economic sphere. In this regard, the positive dynamics of bilateral trade, interaction in the fuel and energy, transport and logistics, agricultural sectors, as well as in other areas, was noted.