DHEC Releases Five-year Plan to Address Alzheimer’s Disease

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), in partnership with the South Carolina Department on Aging’s Alzheimer’s Resource Coordination Center (ARCC) Advisory Council, is pleased to announce the publication of the South Carolina Statewide Plan to Address Alzheimer’s Disease & Related Dementias (ADRD) for 2023 to 2028.

The Statewide Plan to Address ADRD serves as a blueprint for how health care systems, long-term care providers, state agencies, community partners, and individuals and families impacted by dementia will continue to address the growing crisis of ADRD throughout South Carolina.

DHEC is one of 18 state health departments to receive funding from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) following the passing of 2018’s Building Our Largest Dementia (BOLD) Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act, legislation designed to increase early detection and diagnosis, reduce risks, prevent avoidable hospitalizations and support dementia caregiving.

As required under the CDC grant, DHEC’s Division of Injury and Substance Abuse Prevention began the process of developing the five-year statewide strategic plan in 2021.

"Collaborating with the Department on Aging’s Alzheimer’s Resource Coordination Center Advisory Council and statewide stakeholders to develop the new Statewide Plan to Address ADRD and incorporating a public health approach has been a great honor," said Eboni Whitehurst, DHEC’s BOLD Program Manager. “Over the past several months, we've worked to create a plan that not only addresses the current care and treatment needs of people impacted by dementia, but also addresses risk reduction and early detection and diagnosis for ADRD."

The plan outlines five goals, paired with specific objectives to help accomplish them. The goals include:

Improving knowledge, understanding and awareness of ADRD by educating and empowering all South Carolinians Supporting policy and advocacy efforts that improve the health and well-being of all people in South Carolina Improving the quality of ADRD care to ensure all people in South Carolina are able to access the resources, health care and support they need for reducing risks and all other issues related to ADRD Improving, expanding and developing multidimensional support and health promotion programs for professional and family caregivers and care partners Improving access to and coordination and use of ADRD data and resources statewide

Throughout the development of the plan, DHEC has worked closely with the South Carolina Department on Aging and relevant public health coalitions and organizations to make sure the plan included input from ADRD stakeholders from across the state. The ARCC Advisory Council served as the lead partner to ensure a variety of diverse and representative stakeholders had a voice in guiding the development of the strategic plan.

"A statewide response is critical to addressing the growing dementia crisis in South Carolina, and nearly every state agency has a vital role to play,” said Taylor Wilson, chair of the ARCC Advisory Council and Director of Government Affairs for the Alzheimer's Association, South Carolina Chapter. “The ripple effect of this disease is immense, touching upon public health and risk reduction, aging and caregiver support, access to health care, protection of vulnerable adults and workforce demands.

"The Alzheimer's Resource Coordination Center is honored to help bridge existing gaps, identify growing needs and better serve families facing Alzheimer's disease or any type of dementia."

To learn more about DHEC’s BOLD Program or to read the full SC Statewide Plan to Address ADRD, visit scdhec.gov/bold-grant.