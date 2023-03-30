Cellebration Wellness Teams with Popular Costa Rican Tourist Transportation Provider—Jaco 360

Cellebration Wellness is pleased to announce they have secured the services of Jaco 360, Costa Rica’s largest tourist transportation and logistics provider.
— Owner of Jaco 360, Eric Holzgang
SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cellebration Wellness, a leading stem cell wellness provider offering patients organic stem cell-based treatments for those seeking relief from autoimmune diseases, orthopedic injuries, rejuvenation, and aging concerns based in San Jose, Costa Rica is pleased to announce they have secured the services of Jaco 360, Costa Rica’s largest and most popular tourist transportation and logistics provider.
In announcing the relationship, Cellebration Wellness’s CEO Tim Kopatich noted that Jaco 360 has been a leader for more than ten years in providing tourist related transportation needs for the Central American country’s more than three million foreign visitors a year.
“During our patient’s stay in Costa Rica, Jaco 360 will be available to provide our patients with local transportation needs and can arrange tours of the country’s most popular destinations including: the Arenal Volcano, Manuel Antonio National Park, Tortuga Island, as well as arrange outdoor activities including ziplining and sport fishing,” said Tim Kopatich, Chief Executive Officer of Cellebration.
Eric Holzgang, the owner of Jaco 360, in congratulating Mr. Kopatich on the scheduled Grand Opening of Cellebration Wellness, said that he and his highly trained staff look forward to enhancing the time spent by Cellebration’s patients in Costa Rica by providing them with the rare opportunity of experiencing the many natural wonders of the Central American nation.
“Costa Rica is among the world’s top medical tourism destinations and is number one for medical tourism in the Western Hemisphere,” said Holzgang.
Kopatich concluded by noting that Cellebration Wellness and its medical team under the leadership of the “Father of Stem Cell Research” Dr. Anand Srivastava, has more than twenty years experience in treating patients for autoimmune diseases, orthopedic concerns, and anti-aging therapies.
To learn more about Cellebration Wellness and the research behind their regenerative stem cell therapies, please visit www.cellebrationwellness.com.
About Cellebration Wellness
Cellebration Wellness (www.cellebrationwellness.com), based in San Jose, Costa Rica, is a leading stem cell wellness provider offering patients organic stem cell-based treatments for those seeking relief from autoimmune diseases, orthopedic injuries, rejuvenation, and aging concerns. It is affiliated with Cellebration Life Sciences, Inc., the world’s foremost stem cell-based research organization. The science team at Cellebration Wellness has successfully been treating patients with stem cell-based therapies for more than twenty years. Cellebration was co-founded by Dr. Anand Srivastava at the University of California – San Diego. He is recognized as one of the world’s most well-known stem cell research scientists.
Amy W Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559 email us here
