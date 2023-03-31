Measurabl Earns 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for 5th Consecutive Year

Company is ranked #1 for certifications, placing it on top of all other technology and service providers.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Measurabl, the world’s most widely adopted ESG data platform for real estate, is pleased to announce it has been selected for the fifth consecutive year as a 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year winner for Sustained Excellence. The company is the EPA’s #1 ranked service provider by ENERGY STAR certifications achieved by its customers.

The award, bestowed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy, is given to an ENERGY STAR partner that continually demonstrates outstanding leadership in reducing American energy bills and tackling climate change.

The win marks Measurabl’s fifth consecutive year receiving the recognition and the third year winning in the Sustained Excellence category. The award shows Measurabl’s continued commitment to enabling customers to achieve certifications in energy efficiency through its ESG data platform.

“We are very excited to be recognized by ENERGY STAR as partners for the fifth consecutive year,” said Matt Ellis, Measurabl’s Co-Founder and CEO. “This recognition reaffirms our industry leadership in providing the digital tools to efficiently and effectively achieve energy efficiency in real estate, and allowing teams to visualize and meet long-term sustainability goals.”

The ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award is the highest level of recognition by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The award is intended for organizations that demonstrate a dedication to environmental protection via increasing energy efficiency. The recognition is given to a diverse group of winners, spanning Fortune 500 companies, home energy raters, commercial buildings, and various others across the United States.

​​“As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I applaud this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs.”

ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

The Sustained Excellence distinction is reserved for partners who are awarded this title year after year, with continued improvement upon their own success each year. Measurabl is proud to receive an award that recognizes its commitment to helping organizations lower their environmental impact.

About Measurabl

Measurabl is the world’s most widely adopted ESG (environmental, social, governance) data platform. Customers use Measurabl to measure, manage, and report ESG data on more than 15 billion square feet of real estate (1.4 billion square meters) across more than 93 countries. Measurabl helps the industry’s most innovative companies optimize their ESG performance, assess exposure to physical climate risk, and act on decarbonization and sustainable finance opportunities.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2023 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.