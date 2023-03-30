XXI Century Capital invests in Berseth Fashion Group, an exciting young Milan-based fashion company

Enice Favella is ready to launch Berseth Fashion Group and its first brand Berhias
Enice Favella is the Founder of Berseth Fashion Group
XXI Century Capital believes that Enice Favella and Berseth Fashion Group will create world-leading fashion brands
Investment follows hot on the heels of recent bid to buy Manchester United football club and is in line with XXICC's focus on sport, fashion and digital media
We are convinced that Enice Favella, a young and talented fashion designer who graduated from Marangoni, one of the top fashion design schools, will go on and create world-leading fashion brands”
— Thomas Zilliacus
COMO, LOMBARDIA, ITALY, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- XXI Century Capital, the investment company belonging to Thomas Zilliacus Mobile FutureWorks Group, which recently announced it has tabled a bid to buy Manchester United football club, today announced that it in line with its focus on sport, fashion and digital media, has made an investment into Berseth Fashion Group, an exciting new Milan-based fashion company founded by the talented young fashion designer Enice Favella.
”We are very excited about this new investment. We are convinced that Enice Favella, a young and extremely talented fashion designer who has graduated from Marangoni, one of the world’s top fashion design schools, will go on and create world-leading fashion brands” says XXI Century Capital.
“I welcome the investment from XXI Century Capital. Having a large international investment firm as my partner will help me launch and build my business in the near future” says Enice Favella.
After having created several successful collections for various brands, Enice Favella is now ready to launch her first own collection.The target market for Berhias is women like her; strong, independent and elegant, women who are self-supporting achievers and want to dress in classic elegance and style without paying inflated prices.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Thomas Zilliacus
Mobile FutureWorks Inc
+358 500850935
email us here