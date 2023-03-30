Walid Khoury at the WEX Global Innovation Awards gala dinner
This award recognizes Desalytics' innovative approach to addressing the critical issue of water quality control in Africa and providing sustainable solutions
DUBAI, UAE, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Desalytics Wins Innovation in Financial Partnership Award at WEX Global Awards 2023
Desalytics, a water technology company, has won the Innovation in Financial Partnership Award at the WEX Global Awards 2023 for its sustainable solution to improve water quality in Zambia.
The WEX Global Awards recognize the best examples of circular economy strategy in the water sector. Desalytics' innovative approach addressed the challenge of obsolete equipment and lack of support in water quality control in Africa, by providing a sustainable solution.
Desalytics provided 40 spectrophotometers to municipalities, universities, water boards, regulators, and NGOs in Zambia free of charge. In addition, the company provided training and local support to the users in Zambia to help strengthen water quality control.
"We are honored to have won the Innovation in Financial Partnership Award at the WEX Global Awards 2023. This award is a testament to our commitment to providing sustainable solutions in the water sector, and to the impact of our innovative approach in addressing the critical issue of water quality control in Africa," said Walid Khoury, General Manager at Desalytics.
The WEX Global Awards 2023 received a record number of entries this year, and the judging panel recognized Desalytics' innovative approach as a standout example of circular economy strategy in the water sector.
About Desalytics
Desalytics offers a diverse portfolio of water testing and water treatment consumables and services in Sub-Saharan Africa through strategic partnerships and an innovative social impact-investing business model. We help municipal and industrial customers produce reliable water, optimize processes, and maximize returns at a competitive cost through expertise, technologies, and local footprint.
