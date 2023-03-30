Top 25 Nationally Ranked Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Expands into Fort Worth, Texas

Biggs & Shipman joins CRI

CRI Merges in Fort Worth-Based Biggs & Shipman, LLP

We believe that this merger positions us for continued growth in the Fort Worth market and we are excited to align our teams and work together to achieve our shared goals. ”
— Bill Carr, CRI Managing Partner & Chairman

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Top 25 nationally ranked CPA and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI) announces its first location in the Fort Worth area, expanding its Texas footprint to serve clients through the merger of Biggs & Shipman, LLP.

“Bringing Karl Biggs and his team to CRI is a strategic move in line with our vested interest in the state of Texas and in the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” stated Bill Carr, CRI managing partner and chairman. “We believe that this merger positions us for continued growth in the Fort Worth market and we are excited to align our teams and work together to achieve our shared goals. We are committed to delivering exceptional service and value to the existing Biggs clients and look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead.”

CRI is one of the fastest growing and forward-thinking CPA and advisory firms in the nation, now operating in 36 markets across 12 states, with the addition of Biggs & Shipman to their locations. In addition to providing full-service accounting services such as accounting and auditing, tax, advisory, and client accounting services, the firm operates eight portfolio companies—Auditwerx (SOC reporting and IT audits), CRI Advanced Analytics (data analytics), CRI Capital Advisors (investment banking), CRI Simple Numbers (business consulting), CRI TPA Services (retirement plan administration), Level Four Advisory Services (wealth management), Paywerx (payroll management), and The Preferred Legacy Trust Company (trusts and estates).

CRI has financial tools and accounting resources available on its website at CRIcpa.com.

Cheryl Hunt
Carr, Riggs & Ingram
+1 629-208-7705
chunt@cricpa.com

You just read:

Top 25 Nationally Ranked Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Expands into Fort Worth, Texas

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Cheryl Hunt
Carr, Riggs & Ingram
+1 629-208-7705 chunt@cricpa.com
Company/Organization
Carr, Riggs & Ingram
901 Boll Weevil Cir Suite 200
Enterprise, Alabama, 36331
United States
+1 629-208-7705
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 35 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI’s industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services including audit and assurance, business outsourcing and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI’s portfolio companies deliver service organization (SOC) reports, investment banking, wealth management, data analytics, business consulting, retirement plan administration, payroll, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

https://www.cricpa.com

More From This Author
Top 25 Nationally Ranked Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Expands into Fort Worth, Texas
Atlanta Area Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Announces New Leadership
Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Welcomes Largest Class of New Partners in Firm History
View All Stories From This Author