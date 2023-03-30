Top 25 Nationally Ranked Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Expands into Fort Worth, Texas

Biggs & Shipman joins CRI

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Top 25 nationally ranked CPA and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI) announces its first location in the Fort Worth area, expanding its Texas footprint to serve clients through the merger of Biggs & Shipman, LLP.

“Bringing Karl Biggs and his team to CRI is a strategic move in line with our vested interest in the state of Texas and in the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” stated Bill Carr, CRI managing partner and chairman. “We believe that this merger positions us for continued growth in the Fort Worth market and we are excited to align our teams and work together to achieve our shared goals. We are committed to delivering exceptional service and value to the existing Biggs clients and look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead.”

CRI is one of the fastest growing and forward-thinking CPA and advisory firms in the nation, now operating in 36 markets across 12 states, with the addition of Biggs & Shipman to their locations. In addition to providing full-service accounting services such as accounting and auditing, tax, advisory, and client accounting services, the firm operates eight portfolio companies—Auditwerx (SOC reporting and IT audits), CRI Advanced Analytics (data analytics), CRI Capital Advisors (investment banking), CRI Simple Numbers (business consulting), CRI TPA Services (retirement plan administration), Level Four Advisory Services (wealth management), Paywerx (payroll management), and The Preferred Legacy Trust Company (trusts and estates).

