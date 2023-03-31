Jon Antonucci voted TOP 10 Phoenix speaker at March speaking event

Mr. Jon Antonucci

Mr. Jon Antonucci voted as a TOP 10 Phoenix speaker at March's Speak-UP-AZ speaking event in Avondale, Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The March SpeakUPaz speaking event named Jon Antonucci, from Phoenix, Arizona, as the top guest speaker. Winning this title places his name on the Speak-Up List of current Top 10 Speakers in Phoenix. The speaking conference, held at the Avondale Convention Center and sponsored by Leaders-KIT LLC was held this week. The event provided an opportunity for dozens of proven speakers, leaders, and entrepreneurs to learn from experienced speakers who have been voted by their peers as top speakers in the United States. SpeakUP events allow everyone an opportunity to speak and vote for the best speakers.

During the event, Mr. Antonucci spoke on topics such as servant leadership, effective communication, and answered the challenges given to him by the audience. As an experienced keynote speaker, Jon found the on-the-spot speeches to be the most challenging experience and was pleased to win the title of one of Phoenix's top 10 speakers at the event.

The event also featured keynote speeches from Atlas Aultman, Randy Lanning, and Kiran Vedantam. These three experts also performed as the speaker panel and coaches for the March attendees of Speak-UP-AZ and fueled networking, answered questions, and guided discussion as recognized top national speakers.

Speak UP AZ's next event will be held on April 21st at the Executive Suites Conference Center (6909 W Ray Rd 21 Chandler AZ 85226). The speaker panel will change for the April event, keynote speakers are being finalized and will include a former professional athlete. More information can be found on future events at www.SpeakUpAZ.com.