Antonio Diaz voted “TOP 10 Phoenix speaker” after winning another speaking event

IFBB PRO Bodybuilder Antonio Diaz

Speak UP az inducts new Top 10 speaker for Phoenix Arizona at second quarter event and competition

It's great to see champions helping champions strengthen each other's ability to deliver impactful messages to any audience. Randy and I are looking forward listening to the next Speak Up AZ champion.” — Atlas Aultman

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Speak UP AZ attendees named Antonio Diaz, from Phoenix, Arizona, as the top guest speaker from their most recent event and have inducted Mr Diaz to the their List of Top 10 Speakers for the Phoenix area.

During the event, Mr. Diaz spoke about taking opportunities, effective communication, and seeing things from a positive frame. As an IFBB professional bodybuilder, award-winning speaker, therapist, and leadership consultant.

The speaking conference, held at the Chandler Executive Suites Conference Center, provided an opportunity for dozens of proven speakers, leaders, and athletes to learn from experienced speakers. Coaches and keynote speaker have been determined to be top speakers in the United States. Speak UP events provide attendees an opportunity to improve their skills, compete, and then vote for the best speakers at each event. The winner is then considered for nomination to the top 10 list by previously ranked speakers.

Antonio found the event to be great for networking and formulation of this story. He is happy to win the title of one of Phoenix's top 10 speakers.

The event also featured speaking coaching from Atlas Aultman, Randy Lanning, Kiran Vedantam, Jon Antonucci.

The keynote speaker was Daryl Jones II, award winning speaker, author and professional athlete.

Speak UP AZ's next event is being planned with multiple venue offers around Arizona. If interested in competing to become one of Phoenix’s top 10 speakers, go to www.speakUPaz.com. Announcements will be distributed in July, 2023 by the organizations sponsor, Leaders-KIT.com.