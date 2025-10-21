Joshua 'Atlas' Aultman named Author of the Year in Personal Development

Joshua “Atlas” Aultman stands on red carpet in Hollywood at the International Impact Book Awards Gala before receiving an award with his bestselling book, Rule of 3 - How Elite Leaders win

Atlas Aultman was named Author of the Year by International Impact Book Awards on November 4th for his book Rule of 3 and his works in personal development.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlas Aultman, Bestselling Author and Podcaster, named Author of the year by International Impact Book Awards Gala and ceremony in Hollywood event.

His book, Rule of 3 - How elite leaders win, garnered him awards recognition in the personal development category. The book has reached #1 in twelve categories on Amazon and is the inspiration to his popular TEDx SouthLakeTahoe talk “Start with who, how elite leaders win.”

As host of Targeted-Podcast, Aultman has referenced the book multiple time in the show to provide value to listeners and bring guests into deeper and hard hitting lessons that they have often only share with their close friends and family. He is planning to use what he learns from celebrities, World Series Champions, Hall of Fame and professional fighters that have been one his show to blend with other everyday heroes that he’s recorded with on his podcast to write his next book.

Aultman, who’s birth name is Joshua Aultman, uses the call sign “Atlas” as a tribute to his former teammates who gave him the name and says he will continue to honor them and their sacrifices to our nation by continuing to aim for greatness, and he’s staying on target with this win.

The book capture lessons learned from his time on the sidelines of history as a former personal communications aide to the President of the United States, former commander of a #1 recognized team in the Department of Defense, and Top International Innovation and technology champion who supported the top 1% of the top 1% in the Special Operations Community and led successful missions in over 30 countries and combat zones.

Atlas Aultman now lives in the greater Phoenix area with his family, including his dogs, who are all happy that he is home and back to work on elite leadership lessons that will immediately improve lives and build upon current successes.

