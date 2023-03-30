Microsoft Business Applications Partner of the Year Award 2023 for Asia Pacific Region – Unify Dots ranks as finalist.
Unify Dots is thrilled to be recognized as one of the top Microsoft partners in Asia Pacific region. This shows our efforts to provide cutting-edge solutions for our clients.”SINGAPORE, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ERP, CRM, Customer Engagement and Field Service Microsoft Dynamics Business Application solution provider and Microsoft Global Provider listed as a nominee in the Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Business Applications Partner of the Year Award 2023 - a List Recognizing the Most Innovative Microsoft Partners in the Asia Pacific region.
— Manish Chhalani, Head of Asia Pacific at Unify Dots
Microsoft announced the Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Partner of the Year Awards 2023 nominees and recognized Unify Dots as a nominee for the Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Business Applications Partner of the Year Award.
The Microsoft Asia Pacific Region Business Applications Partner of the Year Award recognizes the top Microsoft Dynamics Business Applications partners in the Asia Pacific region for their commitment to customer success, innovation, and industry leadership. Unify Dots is one of the few Microsoft Global Providers in the Asia Pacific region that has been recognized for its outstanding achievements in the Microsoft Dynamics Business Applications space.
Unify Dots focuses on implementing Microsoft Dynamics 365 cloud-based software solutions for CRM, Customer Service, ERP, Finance, Field Service, Point of Sale (POS), Portals, Supply Chain Management, Sales Automation, and eCommerce for mid-market and enterprise businesses. The company’s management team brings rich experience in business software applications and management consulting. The Unify Dots team has helped over one hundred customers in agriculture, manufacturing, consumer goods, retail, telecom, and utilities industries with their digital transformation initiatives.
This award is one of several significant honors that Unify Dots has been proud to accept including ranking in the Accounting Today VAR 100 in 2021 and 2022 and also being spotlighted by IDC – a global research house – in its research publication “Connecting the Dots to Drive Value from Microsoft Dynamics 365” in Jan 2022.
The Microsoft Cloud Partner program recognizes the work done by Unify Dots to connect the dots for customers by aligning the digital imperatives of customers as they leverage the Microsoft Cloud to migrate to the cloud, empower fusion teams, unify data and apply artificial intelligence (AI) models, implement collaborative business processes, and prioritize security.
“Unify Dots is thrilled to be recognized as one of the top Microsoft partners in Asia Pacific region,” said Manish Chhalani, Head of Asia Pacific at Unify Dots. “Earning this recognition shows that our efforts to develop and provide cutting-edge solutions for our clients set us apart from the rest.”
About Unify Dots
Unify Dots is a Global business solutions System Integrator specializing in ERP, CRM, Chatbots, Loyalty, HR, Field Service and Customer Engagement solutions for organizations with presence in Australia, North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Unify Dots is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner with ERP, Data Analytics, Cloud Business Applications, Application Integration, Application Development, Project and Portfolio Management competencies and a Global Microsoft Dynamics System Integrator. Unify Dots helps businesses improve employee productivity while improving Stakeholder Engagement. Unify Dots offers Business Software Solution implementation services, Quality Assurance, Training, Project Management, Upgrade, Support and Managed Services. Unify Dots is also committed to improving the world and has pledged donating at least 25% of its profit towards the case of helping educate children from low-income families across the world and especially in developing countries.
Unify Dots specializes in deploying the following solutions:
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service
- Loyalty Management for Microsoft Dynamics
- Ecommerce for Microsoft Dynamics
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Retail
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce
- Power BI
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights
- Microsoft Dynamics 365 Remote Assist
