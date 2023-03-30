St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal , LSA, Negligent Operation

There were 2,812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,386 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4002467
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Connery
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 3/29/23 at 1809 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 5 and Elm Street, Wells River
VIOLATION: DUI, LSA, NEG OP
ACCUSED: Lisa A Woickelman
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to reports of a vehicle driving erratically on route 5 near Wells River, VT. While en route to the scene, another report was made that the operator struck a parked vehicle and took off. Troopers found Woickelman parked near her residence. Troopers on scene observed several signs of significant impairment. Woickelman refused testing road-side and was subsequently taken into to custody for Suspicion of DUI. She was released on citation into Caledonia County Court to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/19/23 at 0800
COURT: Orange
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.