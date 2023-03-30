St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal , LSA, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A4002467

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Connery

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 3/29/23 at 1809 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 5 and Elm Street, Wells River

VIOLATION: DUI, LSA, NEG OP

ACCUSED: Lisa A Woickelman

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to reports of a vehicle driving erratically on route 5 near Wells River, VT. While en route to the scene, another report was made that the operator struck a parked vehicle and took off. Troopers found Woickelman parked near her residence. Troopers on scene observed several signs of significant impairment. Woickelman refused testing road-side and was subsequently taken into to custody for Suspicion of DUI. She was released on citation into Caledonia County Court to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/19/23 at 0800

COURT: Orange

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

