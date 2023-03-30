Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal , LSA, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4002467

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Colin Connery                       

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 3/29/23 at 1809 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT 5 and Elm Street, Wells River

VIOLATION: DUI, LSA, NEG OP

 

ACCUSED:  Lisa A Woickelman

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

  On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to reports of a vehicle driving erratically on route 5 near Wells River, VT. While en route to the scene, another report was made that the operator struck a parked vehicle and took off. Troopers found  Woickelman parked near her residence. Troopers on scene observed several signs of significant impairment. Woickelman refused testing road-side and was subsequently taken into to custody for Suspicion of DUI. She was released on citation into Caledonia County Court to answer to the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/19/23 at 0800      

COURT: Orange

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal , LSA, Negligent Operation

