Copel - Hiring of a Market Maker

CURITIBA, PARANá, BRAZIL, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- COPEL (“Company”), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and trades energy, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has contracted BTG Pactual Corretora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários S.A., registered with CNPJ/MF under No. 43.815 158/0001-22 (“BTG Pactual” or “Market Maker”), a securities brokerage firm, to act as market maker for its common (CPLE3), preferred (CPLE6) and UNITs (CPLE11) shares ) within the scope of B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (“B3”), pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 133/2022, B3 Market Maker Regulation, B3 Operations Regulation and other applicable rules and regulations.
The Market Maker Services Agreement entered into between the Company and BTG Pactual has the objective of promoting the liquidity of common shares, preferred shares and UNITs issued by the Company and will be in force for a period of 12 (twelve) months from the date of your celebration. There was no execution of any contract regulating the exercise of voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company with the Market Maker.
Since 2018, market maker services have been provided by BTG Pactual. As of this date, under the new contract, BTG Pactual will continue to provide the same work.
COPEL has 130,785,518 (one hundred and thirty million, seven hundred and eighty-five thousand, five hundred and eighteen) common shares, 3,128,000 (three million, one hundred and twenty-eight thousand) preferred shares, class A, 804,235,786 (eight hundred and four million, two hundred and thirty-five thousand, seven hundred and eighty-six) preferred shares, class B, and 189,006,623 (one hundred and eighty-nine million, six thousand, six hundred and twenty-three) UNITs.
