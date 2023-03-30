Highlights from the Round Up News Magazine this week - March 30, 2023
This week the 2023 Canadian federal budget was announced. Themed as "A Made-in-Canada Plan: Strong Middle Class, Affordable Economy, Healthy Future" - fell short in many areas including help for the construction industry. The Canadian Construction Association put it this way - "Budget 2023 is a missed opportunity to invest in real growth measures". Read CCA's budget comments here.
The top video this week is courtesy of PCL Construction who celebrate as ironworkers placed the final curved steel beam 47 storeys above downtown Toronto, crowning Cadillac Fairview’s new commercial office tower.
Content shares from members this week include:
• Nesbitt Training - Jose Knows Best
• International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials - New Global Commitment Announced to Eliminate Lead from All Drinking Water Supply Systems by 2040
• TrueLook Construction Cameras - Infrared Security Cameras Catch After-Hours Jobsite Thieves
• OnTraccr Technologies - AI in Construction: Opportunities and Challenges
• T. Harris Environmental Management - Tips to address floods and water damage
• RONA renews its fundraising campaign for Children’s Miracle Network and Opération Enfant Soleil
• Kee Safety Canada - Safe Access and Fall Protection Tips for Vehicle Maintenance Workers
• International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials - IAPMO Publishes Manual of Recommended Practice for Toilet Room Design
• First Onsite - Resilient Restoration
• Association of Equipment Manufacturers - Five Tips for Recruiting the Next Generation of Utility Workers
