Options For All Announces New COO, Melissa Malone-Montgomery

Melissa will play a leading role in bringing sophisticated AI-driven capabilities into Options For All's operation.
Melissa brings a level of sophistication and rigor to operations management and process improvement that is typically found in Fortune 500 companies.”
— Brian Zotti
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Options For All (OFA), Inc., a California, 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to creating and supporting opportunities for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities, announced today that Melissa Malone-Montgomery has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO), overseeing finance, marketing, grants, project management, IT, real estate, and administration. Melissa has been serving as Acting COO for the last eight months and has done an incredible job leading the organization through a period of growth and change.
During her time as Acting COO, Melissa has demonstrated her exceptional leadership skills, strategic thinking, and ability to execute complex projects with excellence. Her dedication to OFA is exemplary, and this organization has no doubt that she will continue to excel in her new role. Melissa's expertise and experience will be valuable as OFA continues to work together to achieve our mission and serve our clients and stakeholders.
Prior to joining OFA, Melissa served in a variety of leadership positions at large, global organizations helping to dramatically improve operational processes and performance results. Melissa graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a bachelor of science in Spanish Studies and Civil Engineering and has also earned two master's degrees in Business and Organizational Leadership, respectively. Additionally, Melissa is a certified Six Sigma Master Black Belt and Project Management Professional (PMP).
About Options For All, Inc.
Options For All (OFA) provides quality programs throughout the State of California for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities (I/DD). This includes a film & media vocational training program, community engagement, tailored day, independent/supported living, and supported employment services, and enhanced behavioral support. OFA’s mission is to create and support opportunities for adults with I/DD in making choices to live, work, and enjoy life in their community with dignity and respect.
Corporate Headquarters:
5050 Murphy Canyon Road, Suite 220
San Diego, CA 92123
optionsforall.org
