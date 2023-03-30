nOps Announces Free ShowBack Capabilities For Cloud Cost Optimization!

nOps Business Contexts gives users the unparalleled ability to access and allocate every dollar of their cloud spend in real time.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Leading cloud cost optimization and FinOps platform, nOps , has announced the launch of its ShowBack capabilities, which is now available for free . The new feature is designed to help businesses struggling to establish cloud cost accountability, where nOps Business Contexts plays a crucial role.nOps Business Contexts takes over all concerns related to Showback reports and tagging challenges, offering a comprehensive solution. It allows users to combine all tags for informed decision-making, whether they call a resource Prod, Production, or Prod1.The platform helps allocate unidentifiable or shared cloud costs like business support proportionately over the departments, projects, or clients. In essence, nOps Business Contexts ensures AWS users allocate every single dollar of AWS spend through 100% cloud cost allocation and Showback uniformity."Our goal is to help businesses ensure 100% cloud cost allocation to establish accountability and cost visibility," said nOps CEO, JT Giri.With nOps, users can efficiently allocate all cloud costs across the right business units and outcomes. The platform also helps manage untagged and incorrectly-tagged resources, ensuring businesses get the most out of every AWS dollar.nOps is committed to providing businesses with the tools they need to optimize their cloud costs and governance. With Business Contexts now available for free on the nOps platform, companies can take charge of their AWS costs and ensure 100% of the cloud potential via optimum cost allocation.For more information on nOps and its ShowBack capabilities, visit the website at https://www.nops.io/

