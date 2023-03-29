Berlin Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash; Gross Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/ GROSS NEGLIGENT OPERATION

CASE#: 23A3002000

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. David Lambert

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 3/29/2023 / 1246 hours

STREET: US Route 2

TOWN: Marshfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Martin Bridge Park

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dakota Oberg

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

INJURIES: non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage - totaled

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: William Gillard

AGE: 74

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keene, NH

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center, University of Vermont Medical Center

PASSENGER #1: Nancy Gillard

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keene, NH

INJURIES: Serious, Life Threatening

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center, University of Vermont Medical Center

PASSENGER #2: Juvenile

AGE: 4

INJURIES: None

PASSENGER #3: Juvenile

AGE: 2

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Prius

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end damage- Totaled

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 3/29/2023 at approximately 1246 hrs. Vermont State Police, Marshfield Fire, Cabot Fire, Plainfield Fire, East Montpelier Ambulance, Woodbury Fast Squad, Barre City Ambulance and Barre Town Ambulance responded to a motor vehicle crash on US Route 2 in Marshfield near the Martin Bridge. The crash involved two vehicles. Vehicle one, operated by Dakota Oberg, was traveling east on Route 2, and vehicle two, operated by William Gillard, was traveling west. Subsequent investigation indicated that Oberg crossed the center line into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on with vehicle two, causing totaling damage to both vehicles. Oberg was the sole occupant of vehicle one. Vehicle 2 was occupied by Gillard, his wife Nancy and two of their grandchildren. Oberg sustained non-life threatening injuries. William sustained serious injuries. Nancy sustained life threatening injuries. The two juveniles were not injured.

Route 2 was closed in the area of the crash for approximately three hours. Oberg was subsequently issued a citation for Goss Negligent Operation, Serious Bodily Injury Resulting and ordered to appear in court on a later date. Further charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Lambert at the Berlin Barracks at (802)229-9191.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _____PENDING______ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION:N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington County

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/18/2023 at 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

