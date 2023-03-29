Berlin Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash; Gross Negligent Operation

There were 2,790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,269 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/ GROSS NEGLIGENT OPERATION
CASE#: 23A3002000
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. David Lambert
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 3/29/2023 / 1246 hours
STREET: US Route 2
TOWN: Marshfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Martin Bridge Park
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dakota Oberg
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
INJURIES: non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage - totaled
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: William Gillard
AGE: 74
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keene, NH
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center, University of Vermont Medical Center
PASSENGER #1: Nancy Gillard
SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keene, NH
INJURIES: Serious, Life Threatening
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center, University of Vermont Medical Center
PASSENGER #2: Juvenile
AGE: 4
INJURIES: None
PASSENGER #3: Juvenile
AGE: 2
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Prius
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end damage- Totaled
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 3/29/2023 at approximately 1246 hrs. Vermont State Police, Marshfield Fire, Cabot Fire, Plainfield Fire, East Montpelier Ambulance, Woodbury Fast Squad, Barre City Ambulance and Barre Town Ambulance responded to a motor vehicle crash on US Route 2 in Marshfield near the Martin Bridge. The crash involved two vehicles. Vehicle one, operated by Dakota Oberg, was traveling east on Route 2, and vehicle two, operated by William Gillard, was traveling west. Subsequent investigation indicated that Oberg crossed the center line into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on with vehicle two, causing totaling damage to both vehicles. Oberg was the sole occupant of vehicle one. Vehicle 2 was occupied by Gillard, his wife Nancy and two of their grandchildren. Oberg sustained non-life threatening injuries. William sustained serious injuries. Nancy sustained life threatening injuries. The two juveniles were not injured.
Route 2 was closed in the area of the crash for approximately three hours. Oberg was subsequently issued a citation for Goss Negligent Operation, Serious Bodily Injury Resulting and ordered to appear in court on a later date. Further charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Lambert at the Berlin Barracks at (802)229-9191.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint _____PENDING______ T23 VSA _______
LODGED - LOCATION:N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington County
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/18/2023 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT
(802)229-9191