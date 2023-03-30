AristotleK12 Named a Finalist for the EDTECH Awards 2023

ONALASKA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sergeant Laboratories, creator of AristotleK12 (formerly known as AristotleInsight::K12), has announced AristotleK12 was named a finalist for The EdTech Awards 2023. Finalists for The EdTech Awards 2023 have been announced to a worldwide audience of educators, technologists, students, parents, and policymakers interested in building a better future for learners and leaders in the education and workforce sectors.
Celebrating its 13th year, the US-based program is the world's largest recognition program for education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech – and those who soon will be.
AristotleK12 is now officially amongst edtech’s best and brightest, being recognized in two Cool Tool categories - Emerging EdTech solution and Product or Service (General). The annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors.
AristotleK12 was narrowed down from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including: pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.
Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest Victor Rivero said, “To the innovators, leaders, and trendsetters of education technology, you are the way forward. Your future-focused mindset is welcomed, encouraged, and needed now more than ever—and we salute you!”
AristotleK12 is an all-in-one suite of tools encompassing student-centric filtering, asset utilization and reporting, student behavior analytics, and classroom management technology. AristotleK12 provides district leaders the convenience and flexibility needed when managing student technology. To learn more about AristotleK12, visit www.sgtlabs.com
ABOUT EDTECH DIGEST AND THE EDTECH AWARDS
EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors. Further information about The EdTech Awards is available here: www.edtechdigest.com
