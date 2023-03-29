Tom Morello 'Precious' Interview with <i>Rolling Stone</i>

In an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone, Tom Morello talks about Rage Against the Machine being nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the politics of their work and their need to postpone their tour after Zack de la Rocha's leg injury. When speaking about the band going back out on the road, Morello stated, 'Rage Against the Machine is like the ring in Lord of the Rings. It drives men mad. It drives journalists mad. It drives record industry people mad. They want it. They want the thing, and they're driven mad. If there are Rage shows, if there are not Rage shows, you'll hear from the band.'
Genesis was proud to collaborate with the ever eloquent and passionate Tom Morello in his first book about his musical career, Whatever It Takes. Presenting his remarkable life as a guitarist, songwriter, singer, and political activist, Whatever It Takes documents his time in Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave, and Prophets of Rage, and as a solo artist and collaborator with artists as diverse as Bruce Springsteen and Wu-Tang Clan
