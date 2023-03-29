Macon County Highway-Rail Safety Project Approved by the ICC

Springfield, IL - The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) has approved a Stipulated Agreement requiring new automatic warning devices at a highway-rail crossing near Decatur in Macon County. Stipulated Agreement 2243 requires Illinois Central Railroad Company to install the warning devices at the Clinton St. highway-rail crossing (designated as AAR/DOT #292862N, railroad milepost 76.35-B).
The estimated cost of the signal design and installation is $443,297. ICC Staff recommends that the Grade Crossing Protection Funds (GCPF) be used to pay up to 95 percent of the signal design and installation costs, not to exceed $421,132. Illinois Central Railroad Company will pay all remaining costs as well as all future operating and maintenance costs for the new warning devices and their circuitry.
"Keeping pedestrians, drivers, and rail employees safe around railroad tracks is a top priority
for the ICC. Automatic warning signs like the ones coming to the City of Decatur are good news for the community and anyone else who uses the crossing," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.
All work is expected to be completed within 18 months of the Order date.
To read Stipulated Agreement 2243 in Docket No. T23-0022 click here.
ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF)
In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding toward projects such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here.
You just read:
Macon County Highway-Rail Safety Project Approved by the ICC
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.