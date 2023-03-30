Ethisphere Announces Global Ethics Summit Speakers and Sessions

Flagship event provides ethics, compliance, and governance leaders with latest insights on emerging issues, regulatory trends, and E&C best practices

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, today announced the impressive line-up of regulators, senior ethics and compliance leaders, and experts featured at the upcoming 14th Annual Global Ethics Summit, which will take place live in Atlanta, GA and virtually, from April 17-19, 2023.

Keynotes will cover a range of important topics, including:

• Ethical and Inclusive Storytelling, a session featuring Julie Ann Crommet, Founder and CEO of Collective Moxie.

• The Latest Trends in Anti-Harassment, featuring Ally Coll, President and Co-Founder of the Purple Campaign. Ally will be joined by Kari Bible, Director, Employee Relations - Head of Investigations at Gilead and Deanna Slocum, Sr. Director of Ethics & Compliance Programs at Uber.

• Avoiding ESG Potholes: The CLO View on Aligning with the Board, Delivering on Commitments, & Evolving Governance. The session will be moderated by Ethisphere CEO Erica Salmon Byrne and feature panelists including My Chi To, Chief Legal Officer, Voya Financial; Alan Tse, Global Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, Jones Lang Lasalle, and Lucy Clark Dougherty, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Polaris.

• A Board Conversation on Today’s Risk Environment, featuring panelists Christin Hill, Partner, Morrison Foerster; Veena Lakkundi, Board Director, Trinity Industries; Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Development, Rockwell Automation; Georgette Kiser, Board Director, Aflac; Operating Executive, The Carlyle Group; and Linda Smith-Galipeau, Board Director and Chair of the Governance, Ethics and Compensation Committee, WSP.

• Claws, Carrots, & Sticks: Selecting the Right Tools to Encourage Ethical Behavior, featuring panelists Elizabeth Roper, Partner, Baker McKenzie; Adam Balfour, Vice President and General Counsel for Corporate Compliance and Vice President for Global Risk Management, Bridgestone; Jerry Kral, Sr. Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer and Chief Risk Officer, Brown-Forman Corporation; Richard Buchband, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, ManpowerGroup.

• Putting Ethics & Culture in the Driver’s Seat of Business Strategy, featuring Maria D’Avanzo, Chief Evangelist Officer, Traliant; Jillian Charles, Vice President & General Counsel - Antitrust & Anticorruption, Honeywell; Ula Ubani, Chief Ethics Officer and Head, Customer Complaint Appeals, BMO Financial Group; and Yousri Omar, Senior Corporate Counsel, Business Conduct and Ethics Compliance, Amazon.

About the Global Ethics Summit

The Global Ethics Summit is the premier place for companies and delegates to learn, develop, and share ideas that elevate the field of business ethics and compliance. This year, the Summit will feature 100+ speakers. In 40+ keynotes, “programs in practice” sessions, peer-to-peer roundtables, and workshops, participants will have the opportunity to learn about leading approaches to the complex topics ranging from digital compliance, ESG, and diversity, equity, and inclusion, to investigations and enforcement, among other subjects. There will also be several Solutions Sessions that combine data-enriched insights from Ethisphere and client experiences as they leverage new information and workflows to advance their integrity programs.

The Summit will be hybrid and will assemble hundreds of companies and more than 2,000 participants from around the globe.

The event is hosted by Ethisphere’s Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), an organization of 380+ members focused on collaborating on the best ways to advance business integrity.

“Businesses today are being held to new levels of accountability by diverse stakeholders. The issues are complex and ever evolving. The Global Ethics Summit provides leaders with insights into how peers are addressing challenges, and opportunities to connect and forge sustainable solutions,” said Kevin McCormack, Executive Vice President, and Executive Director, Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). “The hybrid experiences this year accommodates a growing community that is eager to engage virtually and in person, while the motivation remains the same, if not reinvigorated. BELA and the extended network of experts is driven by the constant evolution of the profession and value creation for their companies and teams. The Summit offers that unique level of community, data, and expert analysis to support their diverse range of influence.”

To learn more and register for the 2023 Global Ethics Summit, please visit: https://globalethicssummit.ethisphere.com/

About the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA)

Founded by Ethisphere, the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) is a globally recognized organization of leading companies collaborating to share best practices in governance, risk management, compliance, and ethics. http://bela.ethisphere.com.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, benchmarking, and guidance. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com

