Egnyte Recognized in Multiple G2 Spring 2023 Reports for Data Security and Data Governance

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF., UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Egnyte, the secure platform for content collaboration and governance, today announced that it has been named a leader and No. 1 ranked vendor by software marketplace G2 in several of its Spring 2023 reports. Additionally, the company has retained leadership positions in the following categories: Cloud Content Collaboration, Data Governance, Data Security, Data-Centric Security, Encryption Key Management, and Sensitive Data Discovery.
“At Egnyte, we place a high value on operational excellence so that our customers can meet and exceed their business goals,” said Rajesh Ram, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer at Egnyte. “This recognition from G2 is especially meaningful since it comes straight from users, whose feedback is invaluable as we look to better protect and manage their business-critical content.”
G2 rates products based on reviews from its user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Reviewers continue to recognize Egnyte for its ease of use and collaboration capabilities, with notable feedback this quarter including:
● “[Egnyte] helps me access the files I need whenever and wherever I am. I am also happy to have collaboration among my colleagues in one platform.”
● “I love the ease of using Egnyte! My company uses Egnyte as a primary server for many remote workers around the U.S. I love how you can easily set up files and permissions, share the files, etc. I can upload files and get links to send items to outside people without issues.”
● “[Egnyte is] easy and fast. I have tried other services but none compare to Egnyte.”
To learn more about Egnyte’s offerings, visit booth #700 at IAPP Global Privacy Summit 2023 on April 4-5 in Washington, D.C.
About Egnyte
Egnyte is the secure multi-cloud platform for content security and governance that enables organizations to better protect and collaborate on their most valuable content. Established in 2008, Egnyte has democratized cloud content security for more than 17,000 organizations, helping customers improve data security, maintain compliance, prevent and detect ransomware threats, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.
